Focus on Mens Health

Author: Caroline Maggs Published: 10th June 2022 13:34

Message from the Interim Directors of Public Health in West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire



We’d like to focus this week’s message specifically on men’s health.



We need to talk about this because sadly one in five men dies before the age of 65. Northamptonshire’s men are no different.



In Northamptonshire, as elsewhere in the UK, men are less likely than women to use a general practice or visit a pharmacy. They’re also less likely than women to acknowledge illness or to seek help when sick.



We think it’s important to try to change that, which is why this week’s focus is on encouraging men to think about ways in which they can check in on their health. To improve it.



We’ve talked before about all been through a lot these past couple of years. COVID-19 has not gone away but we are beginning to live with it. But to do this, we need to be at the top of our game, physically and mentally, men included, and this is acknowledged in the activity for Men's Health Week which runs next week 13-19 June.



Run by Men’s Health Forum this year’s Men’s Health Week calls for men everywhere, to give themselves an MOT. DIY Man MOT | Men's Health Forum (menshealthforum.org.uk) These simple, easy to do tests can be done in the comfort of your own home, and they only take a few minutes, but could save your life, or extend it.



If these tests give you pause for thought and you’re concerned, then do seek medical advice through your GP or by calling NHS 111. However, if you’re inspired by the MOT to improve your health, get in better shape, or make lifestyle changes we work with a range of partners to provide easy to access services.



For young men, as well as those men who are young at heart, the Roadmap to Better Health includes access to Stop Smoking Services, Weight Management, Mental Health and Supporting Independence is a great starting point for information and signposting.



Or if you’re a fan of the beautiful game between 35 and 65 with a waist size of at least 38 inches, or a BMI over 26.5 could we pitch the idea of the Fit Cobblers programme?



This free twelve week course aims to provide men with the knowledge, support and activity to help make small lifestyle changes which can have a positive effect on their health.

Each week, a number of different health related topics are covered including alcohol consumption, food labelling, keeping food diaries and making better food choices. Participants also take part in weekly exercise sessions including walking football, circuit training, boxercise and jogging.

Email Akshay.Mistry@ntfc.co.uk to find out more and register your interest in sessions running this year.



So, in summary we have a MAN-ifesto for Northamptonshire guys this Men’s Health Week.





M ake health a priority

A gree that you’ll check in on it - mental and physical

Now take steps to improve it

