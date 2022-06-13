  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester Racecourse

Father's Day Gifts & Ideas

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 13th June 2022 10:48
Towcester Mill Brewery's new pint glasses are the perfect gift for this Father's DayTowcester Mill Brewery's new pint glasses are the perfect gift for this Father's Day

Looking for a Father's Day gift this year? Then why not support a local business and get something special from Towcester's very own award-winning brewery, Towcester Mill, which you know will be enjoyed!

Gifts to buy before the day

"We have all manner of fabulous ideas for Father's Day," explained retail manager, Vicky, "whether it's our brand new limited edition pint glasses, bottled beer in gift packs or jute bags, mixed cases, bottled or draught cider, gin, mead or spiced rum! Check out a selection that we have pulled together for our online Father's Day Shop at www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk or pop into our Bottle Shop for all of these and so much more!"

Father's Day treat on the day

Sunday 19 June 2022 will most definitely be a busy day at the Mill, as there will be live music courtesy of the Midsummer Music Festival from 2pm-6pm from local folk duo Jenkinson's Folly and Irish folk band, Brendan and Folk. Bar manager, Sam, added, "We also have our Summer Fayre taking place in the garden with around 15 stallholders and new street food van Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm, so it's bound to make for a great afternoon out."

Something to enjoy after the day

Towcester Mill Brewery beer will be perfect to enjoy on or after the day itself, but have you considered buying tickets to the Mill's Live Comedy Night at the end of June? Buy now, present dad with the gift of laughter and then let him enjoy a night out 10 days later. Tickets £15pp, available online at the Mill's website.

The Tap Room will be open all weekend, Saturday 12pm-11pm and Sunday 12pm-7pm so if you just want to pop in and visit the beer garden for a drink or two then you'll be sure to get a warm welcome. Help us raise a glass to dads everywhere - cheers!
Nearby postcodes

