Local News MidSummer Music at Towcester Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 14th June 2022 11:07 Towcester Mill Brewery is so excited to be one of the venues for the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival for 2022 and has a wide range of fabulous local acts for you to enjoy across the whole weekend...



FRIDAY 17 JUNE 2022



6pm - Guitarist and singer, Craig Live

9pm - Singer Antony Wolfson and his band The Artists SATURDAY 18 JUNE 20022 Street Food - Tribal Chilli from 5.30pm

2pm - Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School Y6 Choir

3pm - NN12 Community Choir



4pm - Open Mic session showcasing Towcester's local talented musicians



6pm - Rock band, Torus



7pm - Towcester Studio Band



9pm - Live band, Funktionality

Don't forget the Mill's garden is an ideal spot to watch the town's fireworks finale over the Watermeadows at around 10.30pm.



SUNDAY 19 JUNE Street Food - Moo Hatch from 12pmDon't forget the Mill's garden is an ideal spot to watch the town's fireworks finale over the Watermeadows at around 10.30pm. Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm 12pm - The Mill's Summer Craft Fayre in the garden

2pm - Towcester based folk duo, Jenkinson's Folly

5pm - Four piece band, Brendan & Folk "Towcester's Midsummer Music is always such a fantastic weekend," said brewery director, John Evans. "We're delighted it's coming back to an in-person event after the last two years - it's always such a popular community event which we know is enjoyed by so many. Come and help us celebrate the Festival's 20 year anniversary - we've got plenty to eat, plenty to drink and of course plenty of music lined up!"



"Towcester's Midsummer Music is always such a fantastic weekend," said brewery director, John Evans. "We're delighted it's coming back to an in-person event after the last two years - it's always such a popular community event which we know is enjoyed by so many. Come and help us celebrate the Festival's 20 year anniversary - we've got plenty to eat, plenty to drink and of course plenty of music lined up!" More information about the weekend's performers can be found on the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and on its Facebook page.