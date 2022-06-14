Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
MidSummer Music at Towcester Mill
|Author: Kathryn Hunter
|Published: 14th June 2022 11:07
Towcester Mill Brewery is so excited to be one of the venues for the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival for 2022 and has a wide range of fabulous local acts for you to enjoy across the whole weekend...
FRIDAY 17 JUNE 2022
Street Food - Tribal Chilli from 5.30pm
- 6pm - Guitarist and singer, Craig Live
- 9pm - Singer Antony Wolfson and his band The Artists
Street Food - Moo Hatch from 12pm
SUNDAY 19 JUNE
- 2pm - Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School Y6 Choir
- 3pm - NN12 Community Choir
- 4pm - Open Mic session showcasing Towcester's local talented musicians
- 6pm - Rock band, Torus
- 7pm - Towcester Studio Band
- 9pm - Live band, Funktionality
Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm
- 12pm - The Mill's Summer Craft Fayre in the garden
- 2pm - Towcester based folk duo, Jenkinson's Folly
- 5pm - Four piece band, Brendan & Folk
More information about the weekend's performers can be found on the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and on its Facebook page.
