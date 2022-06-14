  • Bookmark this page

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
MidSummer Music at Towcester Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 14th June 2022 11:07
Towcester Mill Brewery is so excited to be one of the venues for the Towcester Midsummer Music Festival for 2022 and has a wide range of fabulous local acts for you to enjoy across the whole weekend...

FRIDAY 17 JUNE 2022
Street Food - Tribal Chilli from 5.30pm
  • 6pm - Guitarist and singer, Craig Live
  • 9pm - Singer Antony Wolfson and his band The Artists
SATURDAY 18 JUNE 20022
Street Food - Moo Hatch from 12pm
  • 2pm - Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School Y6 Choir
  • 3pm - NN12 Community Choir 
  • 4pm - Open Mic session showcasing Towcester's local talented musicians
  • 6pm - Rock band, Torus
  • 7pm - Towcester Studio Band
  • 9pm - Live band, Funktionality
Don't forget the Mill's garden is an ideal spot to watch the town's fireworks finale over the Watermeadows at around 10.30pm.

SUNDAY 19 JUNE
Nonna Lucia's Pizzas from 12pm
  • 12pm - The Mill's Summer Craft Fayre in the garden
  • 2pm - Towcester based folk duo, Jenkinson's Folly
  • 5pm - Four piece band, Brendan & Folk
"Towcester's Midsummer Music is always such a fantastic weekend," said brewery director, John Evans. "We're delighted it's coming back to an in-person event after the last two years - it's always such a popular community event which we know is enjoyed by so many. Come and help us celebrate the Festival's 20 year anniversary - we've got plenty to eat, plenty to drink and of course plenty of music lined up!"

More information about the weekend's performers can be found on the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk and on its Facebook page.
