Local News Heat Health Alert in Northants Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 17th June 2022 10:29 Our messaging is a little earlier this week as we’re expecting the imminent arrival of the first really hot weather of the year in Northamptonshire, in common with much of the Midlands.



A Level 2 Heat-Health alert comes into force from midnight Thursday 16 June 2022 lasting until midnight on Saturday 18 June 2022, even overnight temperatures are predicted to be unseasonably warm.



You may already have noticed the temperature creeping up, great news for those of us who love being outdoors and enjoying the warmer weather.



However, high temperatures unfortunately come with health consequences for some people so we’re asking you please keep an eye on those most vulnerable, particularly those who are older or have lung or heart conditions.



Look out for signs of Heat exhaustion and heatstroke - NHS (www.nhs.uk) and follow some common sense behaviours to make the most of what should be a glorious time for most.



Here are our top tips for staying safe in the heat: look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated

stay hydrated, take water with you if you are travelling or out and about

stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm as this is when UV rays are the strongest - avoid physical exertion at this time

if you have to go out in the heat stay in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide brimmed hat

close curtains in rooms that the sun faces - this will help rooms remain cooler - remember it could be cooler outdoors than indoors

never leave anyone in a parked closed vehicle – especially not animals, children or babies

avoid travelling at peak times on motorways, particularly if transporting children or the elderly

sadly accidents, often fatal, happen in water at this time of year particularly involving youngsters. That's why we're asking parents to supervise their children in and around water. Although it can be fun to cool off in water structures such as bridges, locks and flood channels, and reservoirs should be avoided. Make sure you know the RNLI's Float to Live unexpectedly cold water or strong currents can catch even experienced swimmers off guard. Better to swim safely at one of the county's organised events where support is provided Open water swimming - Northamptonshire Sport