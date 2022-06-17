  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...." more
- Mike Phillips
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Heat Health Alert in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 17th June 2022 10:29

You may already have noticed the temperature creeping up, great news for those of us who love being outdoors and enjoying the warmer weather.

Our messaging is a little earlier this week as we’re expecting the imminent arrival of the first really hot weather of the year in Northamptonshire, in common with much of the Midlands. 

A Level 2 Heat-Health alert comes into force from midnight Thursday 16 June 2022 lasting until midnight on Saturday 18 June 2022, even overnight temperatures are predicted to be unseasonably warm.  

You may already have noticed the temperature creeping up, great news for those of us who love being outdoors and enjoying the warmer weather. 

However, high temperatures unfortunately come with health consequences for some people so we’re asking you please keep an eye on those most vulnerable, particularly those who are older or have lung or heart conditions. 

Look out for signs of Heat exhaustion and heatstroke - NHS (www.nhs.uk) and follow some common sense behaviours to make the most of what should be a glorious time for most.    

Here are our top tips for staying safe in the heat:

  • look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated
  • stay hydrated, take water with you if you are travelling or out and about
  • stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm as this is when UV rays are the strongest - avoid physical exertion at this time
  • if you have to go out in the heat stay in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide brimmed hat
  • close curtains in rooms that the sun faces - this will help rooms remain cooler - remember it could be cooler outdoors than indoors
  • never leave anyone in a parked closed vehicle – especially not animals, children or babies
  • avoid travelling at peak times on motorways, particularly if transporting children or the elderly
  • sadly accidents, often fatal, happen in water at this time of year particularly involving youngsters. That’s why we’re asking parents to supervise their children in and around water. Although it can be fun to cool off in water structures such as bridges, locks and flood channels, and reservoirs should be avoided. Make sure you know theRNLI’s Float to Live

unexpectedly cold water or strong currents can catch even experienced swimmers off guard. Better to swim safely at one of the county’s organised events where support is provided Open water swimming - Northamptonshire Sport

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies