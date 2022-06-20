Andrea Leadsom MP hears views from residents on solar farm

20th June 2022

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire said, "I recently visited Greatworth village to meet residents and hear their views about the proposed development of a solar farm in the village. Although there is a great deal of support for renewable energy in principle, many residents explained their concerns around the interpretation of planning rules for green field sites, the cumulative impact of applications on local amenity, and the effect of government policy on developers’ commercial priorities

"We had a roundtable discussion of all the issues facilitated by members of the Copse Lodge Action Group, and I will be writing to Ministers and West Northants Council to represent their views and seek further information on a number of the issues we covered.

"I look forward to visiting Greatworth again soon, and in the meantime I will continue to work with residents to clarify the rules around renewables developments across South Northamptonshire to ensure that our decarbonization efforts do not come at the expense of our beautiful area."

Over the past few weeks I have been contacted by a number of constituents regarding the Northampton Gateway Rail Freight Interchange, located between Roade and the M1 junction 15.

As residents will be aware, construction on the site is well underway. The disruption being caused, from my understanding, has been kept to a minimum and I am pleased with the steps taken to mitigate the impact of site works on traffic flows.

I am however aware of concerns about SEGRO's intentions to apply for a change to the DCO, and constituents are concerned that the planning permission could be amended retrospectively, with any amendments potentially facilitating an increase in lorry movements rather than a shift to rail. It is clear that this would have a detrimental effect on the rural landscape in the area.

I have made clear my views on this project over many years and I do not agree with any change to the planning specification. I have written to SEGRO for further clarification on how residents can object, which I understand will be confirmed once SEGRO have submitted their application. I have also written to Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council for a review of the issues raised by my constituents.

I will update constituents once I receive further information from West Northamptonshire Council and SEGRO on the development.

