Rt. Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom MP visits the Tove Valley Centre, Eco-Church

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 21st June 2022 09:04

Andrea Leadsom visits the TVC

We were very pleased to welcome Mrs Leadsom to the Tove Valley Centre on 17th June, to show her some of what we are doing to reduce our carbon footprint and to explain how we are working through the A Rocha UK Eco-Church online survey, as a tool to help us to improve how we care for God's earth. In order to achieve the bronze award, we reached the required standard in each of the areas covered by the survey:

The five areas of church life that are surveyed include:

  • Worship and Teaching
  • Management of church buildings
  • Management of church land
  • Community and global engagement
  • Lifestyle

It was also an opportunity to ask Mrs Leadsom about what the government is doing to fulfil its commitment to reducing global warming. We appreciate the very full answers and explanations that Mrs Leadsom provided about the many initiatives and technologies that will enable the UK to make a real difference to our impact on the environment.

We were also able to ask about some of the local issues, such as the Towcester relief road and the need for footpath/cycle paths to encourage people to stop using their cars. There was widespread agreement that we must take radical action, for the benefit of our children and grandchildren, who sometimes seem better able to recognise the urgency than us adults.

We were encouraged to write to Mrs Leadsom about any of the issues that concern us because this gives her a mandate to write to relevant parties and apply pressure where it is needed to take change forward.
Our thanks go to Mrs Leadsom for taking the time out of her busy schedule to come and talk to us and offer her encouragement and support.

 

 

