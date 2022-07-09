  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

The Northampton Book Fair is Back

Author: Georgia Mullen Published: 23rd June 2022 09:11

The Northampton Book Fair takes place at the St Thomas Centre on Saturday 9th July 2022 10am - 4pm.

Organised by the PBFA (Provincial Booksellers’ Fairs Association) the Northampton Book Fair finally makes its long-awaited return after the pandemic. 

Georgia Mullen, Fair Organiser and Owner of Books Written By says: “It feels like forever since we were browsing books at the Northampton book fair, and I am very excited that not only are we returning but that we will also be at our new venue The St Thomas Centre at Northampton Cathedral. The space is fabulous.”

The fair is promising to have something for book lovers everywhere with 15 exhibitors attending. Rare, second hand and antiquarian books will be available to purchase on a variety of topics including local history, travel, cookery, maps and ephemera, modern firsts, art, fiction, children’s books and much more.

Amongst the exhibitors will be two debut authors signing and promoting their book. George Cutter with his novel Ascension of the Seventh, and local lady Emily Weir with her illustrated children’s book The Naughty Cloud.

The Northampton Book Fair takes place at the St Thomas Centre on Saturday 9th July 2022 10am - 4pm. Entrance is £1 on the door or free if you download a complimentary ticket from the PBFA website where you will also find a list of exhibitors attending along with any highlights. https://www.pbfa.org/fairs/northampton-book-fair-july-2022

