Good news for first-time buyers

Author: Craig Bees Published: 21st June 2022 10:45

10% house sales by first time buyers

With property prices at a record high and increasing concern for young people trying to get on the housing ladder, comes some unexpected good news with research showing that first-time buyers (FTB) still account for one in 10 of all property transactions across England.

The latest (2020-21) data has been analysed by Stipendium on stamp duty receipts for residential property transactions at £40,000 or above and what proportion of these were accounted for by first-time buyers.

Their research shows that with the pandemic property market boom in full swing, just over 1m transactions were recorded in the year 2020-21 and of those 110,700 came from first-time buyers, accounting for 11.1% of total market activity.

With our regional area ranking second to the top-ranked region (West Midlands) it’s good to report that on a more local level here in South Northants, FTB activity is relatively strong with strong sales in the new housing developments around Towcester. The family friendly nature of our area as well as strong road and rail network communications has without doubt helped this trend which we expect to see continue.

The West Midlands saw FTB transactions accounting for 13.5% of all market activity in a single year while in the East, FTBs accounted for 12.3% of all property purchases. The East Midlands (11.7%) and, surprisingly, London (11.2%) also ranked highly.

Local authority areas Barking and Dagenham ranked top of the list as the most FTB-friendly area of the property market (FTBs accounting for a quarter of all transactions), while nearby Thurrock and Harlow were only narrowly behind (24%).

Peterborough, Stevenage and Sandwell also ranked high at 21%, as did Bristol, Oadby and Wigston, Knowsley and Luton (20%).

And the worst place to be a first-time buyer? Try Kensington and Chelsea and the City of London where not a single transaction came via first-time buyers in 2020/21, with Westminster (3%), Norfolk and Chichester (3.7%) also home to some of the lowest levels of FTB market activity.

Christina Melling, Stipendium CEO, said: ‘First-time buyers are facing the highest financial hurdle on record when it comes to getting that all-important first foot on the ladder and the cost of homeownership has climbed considerably in the last two years alone.

‘But, despite this, they have still accounted for more than one in 10 transactions on an annual basis. The ability to buy differs drastically from one area to the next and while first-time buyers have accounted for a quarter of all market activity in some areas, they remain completely priced out of the market in others.”

Until next time.

Craig Bees

Email: CraigBees@bartramandco.co.uk

Tel: 01327 359164

