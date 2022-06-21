  • Bookmark this page

Are you West Northamptonshire’s Business of the Year?

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 21st June 2022 13:13

In a bid to find the stand-out business of its area, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has sponsored a brand-new category in the 2022 Northants Business Awards.

The awards, organised by the Northants Chamber of Commerce, are an annual celebration of the best businesses from throughout the county.

This year, WNC has sponsored The West Northamptonshire Business of the Year Award.

This award recognises businesses located in West Northamptonshire which have contributed to the local economy and demonstrated business growth.

The judges are looking for business that have successfully implemented marketing and business strategy, business growth, community involvement, people development and exceptional customer service.

Cllr Daniel Lister, WNC Cabinet Member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: “This area is home to thousands of successful businesses, with local people willing to pour their heart and soul into their enterprise, delivering innovation and growth to create a prosperous society.

“As a community leader I am proud to see WNC backing these awards to amplify the success of our home-grown business talent and raise awareness of the quality employers in our area.”

Louise Wall, Interim CEO at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce said “These prestigious Northamptonshire Business Awards recognise and celebrate the very best of business from across our local community.

“It’s vital we continue to shout and scream about the tremendous businesses we have in our region that continue to adapt, overcome and ultimately thrive. 

“This year is a very special year with the introduction of our new ‘West Northamptonshire Business of the Year Award’ and we are delighted that West Northamptonshire Council immediately welcomed the opportunity to sponsor this brand-new category.

“It’s great testimony for these awards to be supported by local government and demonstrates how importantly West Northamptonshire Council champion and promote local business engagement”

Entries for the awards close on Friday 1 July 2022. To review the categories and to enter the awards, visit - https://www.northants-chamber.co.uk/events/northamptonshire-business-awards.

