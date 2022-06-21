  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Andrea Leadsom MP visits Silverstone UTC

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 21st June 2022 18:12

Congratulations to the Silverstone UTC, Sports Engineering Hub for their excellent initiative in building their new Cycling Test Lab!

 

Congratulations to the Silverstone UTC, Sports Engineering Hub for their excellent initiative in building their new Cycling Test Lab! The facility will specialise in the testing of the mechanical efficiency and resilience of bicycles, and it has been cited at the Silverstone UTC to enable  engineering pupils at the school to enhance their theoretical education by providing practical experiences of testing engineering and mechanical principals.  The lab will be capable of testing tyres, frames, chains and other component parts of a bicycle. Already a number of bike manufacturers are sending components for the students to test and will be contributing to school funds for every component tested. This is a great way to swell the coffers!     

 

Rob Lewis of Silverstone Sport Hub and Neil Paterson the Principal of UTC explained how the new lab operates then Richard Harrington, Chief Executive of the local Enterprise Partnership cut the ribbon. 

 

At the event I met Clara Kempson and Lucy Horwood, two of the UTC Engineering students who explained how the rig they were working on tests the friction of tyres and how they are able to extract data.  Clara and Lucy have both decided to pursue careers in engineering as a result of having grandfathers who gave them a love of the subject. When they finish school both plan  to build careers in the engineering world and already spend their weekends working in the garage of Praga Motorsport.   Currently there are 100 girls studying at the UTC and the girls make up 18% of the engineering cohort. The sun shone on an excellent event! 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies