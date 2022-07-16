  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Choral Society at Night at the Musicals

Author: Rachel Robinson Published: 23rd June 2022 11:13
Towcester Choral Society's next concert is ' A Night at the Musicals', on Saturday 16th July 2022 at 7.30 in St. Lawrence's Church, Towcester.
 
This fantastic evening will feature medleys from popular musical theatre, including Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, West Side Story, The Greatest Showman, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Disney.There'll be lots of recognisable tunes as well as some you're probably not so familiar with. Included in your ticket price is an interval drink and snack.
 
Get your tickets as soon as you can because demand is expected to be high. The best way is by email to tickets@towcesterchoralsociety.org.uk but you can also get them in person at Colemans on Towcester High Street or by phoning 01908 542815. 
