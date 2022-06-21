NN12

Local News Summer Comedy Nights at the Mill Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 21st June 2022 16:21 headlining Roger Monkhouse (pictured) and Matt Richardson headlining Roger Monkhouse (pictured) and Matt Richardson

Towcester Mill Brewery is storming its way into the summer with two Live Comedy Nights to choose from in June and July, headlining some of the best comedians on the circuit.

"We've got some outstanding comedians lined up," explained brewery director, John Evans. "TV presenters, radio presenters, comedic writers and actors - they're all here at the Mill!"

Here's what's coming up: Thursday 30 June 2022- headlining Roger Monkhouse (pictured) and Matt Richardson

Thursday 28 July 2022- EDINBURGH FESTIVAL PREVIEW SHOW - headlining Ian Stone and Hal Cruttenden "It really is a good opportunity to have a very funny night out," added John. "We've had over 40 separate comedy nights, featuring over 100 comedians over the last five years, some of which are the UK's top comedians and some of which are the country's finest rising stars. They are always very popular and are regularly sold out, so don't delay in getting your tickets!"

Live Comedy Nights run every month of the year, excluding August, and the season will resume in September. The Mill's comedy nights are compered by its resident MC, Pete Teckman, who has hosted the nights since the Mill joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017. Tickets cost £15pp including booking fee and can be bought from the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk .

Grab a few friends or family together and come out for a great night out. Tickets available NOW!

