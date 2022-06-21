Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Summer Comedy Nights at the Mill
headlining Roger Monkhouse (pictured) and Matt Richardson
Towcester Mill Brewery is storming its way into the summer with two Live Comedy Nights to choose from in June and July, headlining some of the best comedians on the circuit.
"We've got some outstanding comedians lined up," explained brewery director, John Evans. "TV presenters, radio presenters, comedic writers and actors - they're all here at the Mill!"
Here's what's coming up:
- Thursday 30 June 2022- headlining Roger Monkhouse (pictured) and Matt Richardson
- Thursday 28 July 2022- EDINBURGH FESTIVAL PREVIEW SHOW - headlining Ian Stone and Hal Cruttenden
The Mill's comedy nights are compered by its resident MC, Pete Teckman, who has hosted the nights since the Mill joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017. Tickets cost £15pp including booking fee and can be bought from the Mill's website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. Live Comedy Nights run every month of the year, excluding August, and the season will resume in September.
Grab a few friends or family together and come out for a great night out. Tickets available NOW!
