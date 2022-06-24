  • Bookmark this page

Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival returns this weekend

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 22nd June 2022 12:36
Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival will take place at Sixfields Stadium on Friday June 24 2022 from 5.30pm to 10.30pm and Saturday June 25 2022 from 1pm to 10pm.

The Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival returns this weekend for the first time in two years at a new venue and with an exciting new format.

The event boasts 30 different ciders, including real farmhouse ciders from artisan producers and a tantalising range of fruit ciders.

In a first this year, all the sausages will be cooked over live fire using wood or charcoal at the event's new home beneath the North Stand at Sixfields Stadium.

Organiser Crispin Slee said: “We want to return with a bang so all of the sausages this year will be cooked over fire, adding that delicious, smokey, BBQ flavour.

“We have an incredible line-up of food stalls and it really is going to be quite something. The Smoke Pit are bringing their mighty smoker; Broke n Bone BBQ will be firing up their drum BBQs: Argentine pop-up grill house Banquet 1415 will be cooking over a parilla grill and Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co will be cooking authentic Neapolitan pizza in their wood oven.”

Cider will be poured cold from four machines, unique to the festival, which look like the side of a shed but have 15 cider taps each.

Advance adult tickets are £6 on Friday and £10 on Saturday. There is live music on both days. Irish band The Life of Riley headline on Saturday. For tickets and further information, please visit: www.sausageandciderfestival.co.uk

The festival helps to raise money for grass roots sport in Northampton by supporting the community and youth activities at Northampton Town FC.

