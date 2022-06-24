Towcester Mill scoops Bronze Award

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 24th June 2022 10:47

Towcester Mill Brewery has done it again! Its 5.2% abv IPA Roman Road has won a Bronze award in the SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) Midlands Independent Beer Awards 2022 in the category of Cask Pale Ale.



The Independent Beer Awards judge a huge range of beers across a number of styles in separate cask and keg competitions. As they are judged mostly by brewers, industry experts and beer journalists, they are very much seen as the prestigious ‘Brewers’ Choice Awards’ by the industry.



"This is the first time Roman Road has won an award," said brewery director, John Evans, "even though we know it is very much loved by our customers! Roman Road is one of our seasonal ales so it's not always on draught in the Tap Room; however it will be back on draught by the end of next week. If you can't wait that long then we do have bottles available in our Bottle Shop, available to Click & Collect or purchase in-store."







This is the third SIBA award Towcester Mill Brewery has won in three years. Saxon Shield won a Bronze award for Cask British Premium Bitter category in 2019 and Steam Ale won a Gold award for Cask British Premium Bitter category in 2021.



