Local News Are you ready for the British Grand Prix Author: Northants Police Published: 28th June 2022 11:48 The Formula 1 Lenovo British Grand Prix arrives in Northamptonshire in this week and police are issuing advice to those planning to make their way to Silverstone for the event. This year’s main race starts at 3pm on Sunday, July 3 2022, with the policing operation kicking off on the Thursday before (June 30). As people prepare for their trip to the circuit, we are reminding them to take some simple steps to protect themselves and their possessions and to act responsibly throughout the event. Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, the event commander for Northamptonshire Police, said: “The Formula 1 British Grand Prix is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the country and our policing operation, which takes months of meticulous planning, aims to make it as enjoyable and safe as possible. “This relies on cooperation from those attending and I would encourage race-goers to check out our safety advice and crime prevention tips before they set off. “We are working in partnership with Silverstone to ensure everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable weekend and we will be deploying specialist assets such as covert police officers, overtly armed officers and dogs to support our police officers, PCSOs, police staff, specials and volunteers who will all also be on duty throughout the event. “The public can help us keep the event safe by being vigilant for anyone who looks out of place or suspicious, by speaking to one of the officers at the circuit, reporting it to us on the 101 number, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.” You can stay up-to-date by following @NorthantsPolice on Twitter or by ‘liking’ Northamptonshire Police on Facebook. To report online terrorist and violent extremist material online go to www.gov.uk/ACT. Remain alert at home, work and when out and about, so we all play our part in defeating terrorism and keeping everyone safe. Traffic management The traffic management plan is co-ordinated and delivered by Silverstone Circuit, supported by the Highways Agency, Northamptonshire Police and other partner organisations.

Motorists should allow plenty of time for their journey to and from the event because of increased pressures on the county’s roads.

Motorists should be aware of road signs and diversions when travelling to the event and follow any signposts that have been put in place.

Race-goers are advised to tune into Silverstone Radio for the latest updates on traffic advice. Vehicle Crime Prevention Don’t leave any property on display in vehicles. What is not valuable to you may be valuable to someone else.

Think – Remove it, Lock it, Keep it.

Make sure you close your windows and lock your car, put your alarm on and use any visible security device, like a steering wheel lock. Gadgets If you’re bringing your smart phone, tablet or laptop during the race weekend, make sure you protect it. Download an anti-theft app before you set off; most are free, quick to install and will give us the best chance of finding your phone and hopefully catching the person who took it. To find and install an app go to your app store and search ‘anti-theft’.

Before you leave, make sure someone back home has details of the make and model of your phone, its IMEI number and any password. Also note down the account username and password of your tracking app.

When you arrive at Silverstone please remember to be discreet with your phone and keep it out of sight.

Register your property on www.immobilise.com. It takes only a few minutes and is free. Use a UV pen to write your postcode and house number on your stuff – it’s invisible to the human eye but if your gadget comes into a police station, we will check it with our lights and return it to you. Tent security Tents are, by their very nature, not secure. If you are spending a lot of time wandering around Silverstone then your tent will spend a lot of time alone.

Don’t leave your valuables in your tent when it is unattended.

Leave your tent untidy; don't make it easy for a thief to grab a bag with everything in it.

Remove your wallet or purse from any clothing and hide money close to you while you sleep. Consider investing in a money belt that you can wear while you sleep.

Consider purchasing some purse bells or purse alarms that activate when your purse is removed so you can hear it being stolen. Personal safety Be aware of your surroundings and who is around you when you are paying for things. Don’t take more money than you need; there are cash points on site or you can pay for items on your card.

While walking around the Silverstone site and campsites try and stay with friends, especially at night. Stick to walking in well-lit areas where possible.

Be aware of your surroundings. We would advise against wandering around wearing headphones.

Consider the need to carry around a personal attack alarm - some are available with a torch.

Report people acting suspiciously around campsites and tents to police or the Silverstone campsite/circuit staff. Alcohol By all means, please have a good time, but remember that drinking too much hampers your judgment – one drink too many can lead to problems – not least forgetting where your tent is.

Northamptonshire Police may conduct alcohol test purchasing operations throughout the weekend at the circuit and surrounding licensed premises.

Northamptonshire Police may conduct alcohol test purchasing operations throughout the weekend at the circuit and surrounding licensed premises.

Northamptonshire Police takes underage drinking very seriously and will utilise all of our powers to monitor and respond to any breaches of license.