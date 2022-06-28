Fresh call for people in Northamptonshire to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

Author: NHS Trust Published: 28th June 2022 09:22

As COVID-19 infection cases rise in the county, the NHS is urging those who are eligible for vaccinations to come forward as soon as they can. People aged 75 or over or aged 12 and over with a weakened immune system are particularly being reminded to get a spring booster vaccine as soon as practically possible and get themselves protected.

Getting a spring booster jab before the end of June will mean there will have been enough time between doses ahead of a further autumn dose to extend protection over winter, and against any possible resurgence in infection levels.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said:

“As we start to make our plans for the summer, I’m sure getting a vaccination isn’t automatically top priority – but it really ought to be. Now that cases are rising again it’s vital that everyone in Northamptonshire eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine gets their jab as soon as possible to get maximum protection.

“If you know someone who’s eligible for a spring booster, or indeed a first, second dose or booster jab - please encourage them to get vaccinated now.

“With thousands of people looking forward to trips and events this summer, the vaccine offers the best chance of reducing significant illness and ensuring plans can go ahead.

“Ensuring children and young people, 5- to 15-year-olds, get both doses of their COVID-19 vaccine is also an important priority for the NHS. By getting vaccinated, children and young people can reduce the risk of passing on the infection to others in their family and those they come into contact with.”

Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service, which has been visiting places around the county, will be at the following locations over the next week:

Tuesday 28 June – Oundle Library, Glapthorn Road, Oundle (9am to 5pm)

Wednesday 29 June – Towcester Library, The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester (9am to 5pm)

Thursday 30 June – Deanshanger Library, Little London, Deanshanger, Milton Keynes (9am to 5pm)

Friday 1 July to Sunday 3 July – Northampton Town Festival, The Racecourse, Kettering Road, Northampton (Friday: 5pm to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday:12pm to 7pm)

The service is open for first and second doses (5+), first booster jabs (16+) and spring boosters (75+).

There are also several drop-in clinics open this week around the county where no prior booking is necessary. Please check the vaccine offer, including age eligibility, at each session before travelling. Visit http://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for all the details and a full list of drop-in sessions.

Bookable appointments also continue to be open around Northamptonshire for first and second doses, boosters (including spring boosters if eligible) and third primary doses for those eligible. People can book online at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or call 119.

Those who have recently recovered from COVID should still come forward for their vaccination, as having had the virus does not give the same levels of protection, you can catch COVID-19 again. Anyone over 18 who has had COVID-19 will need to wait four weeks before having any dose of the vaccine, or 12 weeks for those aged 5 to 17.



