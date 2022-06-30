Northamptonshire Commonwealth Games Batonbearers revealed

Nine Northamptonshire champions have been officially chosen as Batonbearers to run the Northampton leg of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Batonbearers will join thousands of inspiring individuals across the UK and will carry the Baton along the Northampton route on Sunday, 10 July 2022, starting at Marefair outside Sol Central and finishing at the University campus.

Olympic Badminton Player Chloe Birch will be joining Jonathan Holmes, Joshua Lay, Rebecca Johnson and five others for this once in a lifetime opportunity ahead of the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony.

Speaking of her upcoming Batonbearer position, Chloe, 26, said: “I feel very honoured and privileged to be a Batonbearer before this year’s Commonwealth Games where I will be competing for Team England.

“It’s so exciting having a huge Multi Sport Event in this country and I'm hoping we can showcase some great badminton over the two weeks of the Games to inspire the younger generation.”

Chloe, who is currently ranked number 15 in the world, was nominated by Badminton England to become a Commonwealth Batonbearer and has several sporting achievements under her belt including competing in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and winning the Women's Doubles Silver Medal at the 2019 European Games.

She said: “I was a torchbearer before the London 2012 Olympics and it inspired me to make it to an Olympics, which I did last year.

“I hope by sharing my story with others and running with the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, I can inspire others to take up badminton and sport in Northamptonshire.”

Members of the public, schools and families are invited to attend a Queen’s Baton Relay celebration event at the University of Northampton Campus from 8am - midday.

Cllr Adam Brown, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for housing, culture and leisure, said: “We are very proud of the Batonbearers and the unique role they will be playing in representing our communities on this historic occasion.

“It is a privilege to be a part of The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and we hope it will inspire young people across the county to get involved in sports - and even strive to be the sporting champions of the future.

“We would like to invite people from across Northamptonshire to come and join us on Sunday, 10 July to celebrate the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay and give its Batonbearers an incredible welcome.”

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, please visit: https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/events/queens-baton-relay.