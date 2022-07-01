Concern over high rates of Covid in Northants

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 1st July 2022 09:13

We are still concerned about the high rates of COVID-19 in North Northants and West Northants and urge people to carry on the sensible health behaviours of washing hands frequently, meeting outside where possible and ventilating rooms when meeting inside. Please also stay home if you are unwell and consider wearing masks in crowded locations.



However, in previous director of public health messaging we promised to focus on ways in which you can take steps to manage your health, so that is the focus of our message this week.



It’s vital to be as healthy as you can be to ward off infections and our public health staff can provide help and advice on a range of measures you can take including stopping smoking and losing weight, as well as increasing mobility and becoming more active. They are out and about this Summer at events so do go along and have a chat and find out what services you can access.



The first of the events Public Health is attending is North Northants Older People's Fair on Friday 1 July. Although this is aimed at older persons, carers and family members are also welcome to come along and learn more. It is free of charge, at the Corn Market Hall, Kettering, NN15 7QA, from 10am to 3pm.

We want people to live healthier, more active, independent and fulfilled lives which is why our focus at this event is on health advice and access to healthy activities.



Our Supporting Independence team, Falls Management Service and NSport will be there to talk to you about how to age well, including about the strength and balance exercise sessions, while our Stop Smoking team can provide advice on the support available for those who would like to quit.



We want to help people plan for, and live, a more fulfilling, healthy retirement. So do come along and find out how you can do this.



West Northamptonshire residents will have their chance to seek health advice from our team too. They will be attending the baton relay event as part of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday 10 July. Their stall can be found at the University of Northamptonshire’s Riverside Campus where the baton relay is due to finish near to the Senate Building.



Look out for us among the stalls and come along for advice on how losing weight can benefit your health and wellbeing. There are a range of options open to suit those who want to lose those extra COVID-19 pounds and offers a FREE 12 week course for those with a BMI of 28 or over to support you to reach your weight-loss goals. Those who can’t get along to the event can self-refer by visiting www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/healthyweight You will also be able to find out more about how our physical body is affected by the food we eat, as well as our mood.

If you are thinking of quitting smoking and would like to meet the Stop Smoking team to find out more about the support on offer, they will be conducting carbon monoxide testing at the event. Find out more at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/stopsmoking You are three times more likely to successfully quit when you get support so do consider coming along.



Our Falls Management service will also be available to answer queries on how to age healthily.



And if you’re entitled to your latest COVID-19 vaccination but haven’t yet had the opportunity to get it our vaccination van will also be at the event.

