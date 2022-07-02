NN12

Local News What's On at the Mill in July 2022 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd July 2022 08:04 Towcester Mill Brewery's monthly quiz night is always very popular - book now for August! Towcester Mill Brewery's monthly quiz night is always very popular - book now for August!





Here's a quick glance as to what's coming up at the Mill this July:



Saturday 2 July - MORRIS DANCERS

Tuesday 5 July - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Saturday 9 July - TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND (pictured)

Sunday 10 July - FOLK AT THE MILL

Thursday 14 July - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS

Friday 15 July - CRAIG LIVE

Saturday 23 July - HONEY HONEY ABBA TRIBUTE - £10pp

Sunday 24 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL

PLUS the Mill has food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, alternate Fridays with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.