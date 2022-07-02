  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
What's On at the Mill in July 2022

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 2nd July 2022 08:04
Towcester Mill Brewery's monthly quiz night is always very popular - book now for August!Towcester Mill Brewery's monthly quiz night is always very popular - book now for August!

After a fantastic start to the summer in June, the Mill is looking ahead to this month, where there's oodles of live music, its annual crayfish festival and a special Edinburgh Festival Preview Comedy Night - all in the heart of Towcester!

Here's a quick glance as to what's coming up at the Mill this July:

  • Saturday 2 July - MORRIS DANCERS
  • Tuesday 5 July - QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Saturday 9 July - TOWCESTER STUDIO BAND (pictured)
  • Sunday 10 July - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Thursday 14 July - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS
  • Friday 15 July - CRAIG LIVE
  • Saturday 23 July - HONEY HONEY ABBA TRIBUTE - £10pp
  • Sunday 24 July - CRAYFISH FESTIVAL
  • Thursday 28 July - LIVE COMEDY WITH IAN STONE & HAL CRUTTENDEN - £15pp
  
PLUS the Mill has food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, alternate Fridays with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.
