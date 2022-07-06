NN12

Local News Sir Lewis Hamilton honoured with Hawthorn Memorial Trophy Author: Daniel Smith Published: 6th July 2022 09:20 British driver Sir Lewis Hamilton has been presented with the Hawthorn Memorial Trophy for an 11th time, extending his record-breaking run in the history of the prestigious award.



The Hawthorn Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by Motorsport UK to the most successful British or Commonwealth driver in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. It was first presented by the Hawthorn family in memory of Mike Hawthorn, who became Britain’s first Formula 1 World Champion in 1958 but tragically died in a road accident a year later.



Across the 61-years of the trophy’s history, 19 different drivers have won the honour and on 24 of those occasions the recipient was also World Champion in the same year.



Sir Lewis Hamilton is firmly inscribed on the roll of honour alongside other Commonwealth greats including, Sir Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, Jim Clark, Sir Jackie Stewart, Alan Jones, Damon Hill, Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve, and Jenson Button. After Hamilton, Mansell is the next most successful recipient, receiving the trophy on seven occasions.



Having been unveiled as the 2021 award winner at Motorsport UK’s annual Night of Champions celebration at the Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall earlier this year, Hamilton was presented with his trophy in the paddock at Silverstone ahead of the FORMULA 1 LENOVO BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2022 by Hugh Chambers, Chief Executive Officer at Motorsport UK.



Hamilton’s latest win reflects on the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver’s performance during a gripping 2021 season, in which the Stevenage-born racer added another eight victories – including an eighth British Grand Prix – to his already record tally.



That, plus a further nine podium finishes, put Hamilton second only to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the final championship standings after a blockbuster season finale in Abu Dhabi.



The hallmarked gilt and silver trophy, designed by Goldsmiths’ freeman K. Lesson, features a Union Jack and chequered flags and is mounted on a wooden pedestal.



Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK CEO said, “It is a great pleasure for Motorsport UK to present the Hawthorn Memorial Trophy to Lewis for an eleventh time, an extension of his already record-breaking run in its prestigious history.



“2021 was another standout year in Lewis’ story. On track, Lewis and Max thrilled audiences worldwide with one of the standout rivalries in Formula 1 history, and a championship battle that went right down to the wire. Either would have been a very deserving World Champion on the night.



“Off track, Lewis continues to be a fantastic ambassador for the sport, and the United Kingdom. He continues to be a passionate ambassador for societal issues, using his platform to enact positive change in the world around him.



"It was only fitting that, last year, he was recognised by Her Majesty the Queen with a knighthood for his achievements. Motorsport UK is proud to recognise those achievements further still with this award, and we wish him all the best for the remainder of the 2022 season."