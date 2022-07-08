Hot Food Returns to Towcester Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 4th July 2022 12:10

The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th July 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date. The next Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 8th July 2022, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park, and will be the biggest to date.

There will be at least 2 new stalls this month, including a hot food vendor and a coffee stall. They will both be joining the regular stall holders after we lost our previous hot snack business due to other commitments.





The recycle business, The Green Machine, will be there, so don't forget suitable containers to refill with their wide range of products.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late changes to the market in any given month. Look for us on Whatsapp too.

Although there are no longer Covid specific restrictions in place, we still ask visitor to observe sensible precautions, and respect other peoples actions and choices with regards to any Covid measures.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.

