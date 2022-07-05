Have your say on West Northamptonshire Council’s Gambling Policy

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 5th July 2022 14:52

West Northamptonshire Council wants to hear your views on their proposed policy statement designed to prevent the use of gambling and betting premises for crime and disorder.

They also want to know if you are satisfied that the draft statement is robust in protecting children and younger people from harm in this environment.

Under the Gambling Act 2005, local councils regulate the provision of premises for gambling. These premises include betting shops, bingo halls and amusement arcades, the provision of gaming machines in clubs and alcohol licensed premises and small society lottery registration.

The Gambling Act 2005 makes it a duty for a local authority to review and adopt a Statement of Licensing policy every three years, this statement details how the Council will undertake its licensing functions with a view to promoting the three licensing objectives:

Preventing gambling from being a source of crime or disorder, being associated with crime or disorder or being used to support crime

Ensuring that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way

Protecting children and other vulnerable persons from being harmed or exploited by gambling

A draft statement for the period 2022 - 2025 has been prepared. A copy of the draft is available Have your say on the Gambling Act 2005 - Statement of Licensing Policy 2022-2025 - West Northamptonshire Council - Citizen Space We are seeking comments on the draft and would be pleased to hear your views either via the Online Survey. Alternatively you can email or send your comments in by post using the contact details below.

Email Address: licensing.nbc@westnorthants.gov.uk

Postal Address:

Health and Licensing Manager

West Northamptonshire Council

The Guildhall

St Giles Square

Northampton

NN1 1DE

Telephone: 0300 126 7000

If you have any queries, comments or would like a copy of this survey in another format, you can contact us by email, post or telephone. Our contact details are as above.

This consultation will run until midnight on Sunday 21 August 2022.

For information about how consultation and engagement responses are managed, please see the consultation and engagement privacy notice.

