Buy to lets top investment choice

Author: Craig Bees Published: 5th July 2022 10:59

Buy to let an investment option

I hope you are all well and enjoying the summer. This week we are looking at the viability of buy-to-lets as a viable family investment.

With rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis highlighting the importance of financial stability for UK families, interesting to see a study showing a high proportion of us are planning to earn money through passive income sources as we look for income options.

And it’s not a major surprise to see residential property investment on the list with Paragon Bank recently reporting that it increased its buy-to-let lending by 19.5% in the first half of its financial year.

This resulted in the completion of £854.6m in buy-to-let loans in the six months before 31 March 2022, with new buy-to-let business increasing by 44.4% in the same period. These figures however are balanced with research from Capital Economics who have forecast that gross rental yields will hit a new low of 4.26% by the end of this year as house prices are climbing more quickly than rents. In addition, landlords bought more homes in the first three months of 2022 than they sold.

But although property continues to outstrip inflation, it still represents a better rate of income and capital return than anything invested in a simple cash deposit account or even some of the funds that are being offered by the major investment houses. As a diversified and protected investment it is real property (bricks and mortar) that experts estimate represents excellent value for money. Ironically, in high inflationary times your 75% mortgage will only be about a 50% mortgage in five years time assuming that property continues to rise in-line with or exceed inflation.

First property advice points towards taking on a turnkey project ie one where you have to do very little to possibly no work in order to advertise it for letting. This will help prove your reputation on your first investment to your buy-to-let mortgage company, which should help when you go for a second property. That would mean you’ve got rent coming in and building up surplus cash which should take away the need to dip into your own savings to deal with the refurbishment costs, giving you the option to pay for them with the profits on the first one.

Hope this news helps if you were looking at investing in a buy-to-let property. If you have any queries call our office on (01327) 359164 and we will be happy to help you.

Monthly draw : the start of a new month and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) in our monthly competition.

How To Enter : every valuation and instruction for sale or rental in July (closing date is next Thursday, July 28) will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So, if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Craig Bees

Email: CraigBees@bartramandco.co.uk

Tel: 01327 359164

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.