Whittlebury Park hosts its biggest ever camping event for the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 6th July 2022 10:07

Whittlebury Park Hotel and Spa Resort has hosted its biggest ever camping event, welcoming more than 8000 campers for the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix. The campsite at the four-star hotel, located in the picturesque Northamptonshire countryside, is just a 10-minute walk from the gates of the world-renowned Silverstone Circuit where the UK’s biggest and fastest sporting event returned from July 1 to July 3.

With over 5,000 plots available and all tickets sold, Whittlebury Park opened its doors to 50 per cent more campers than it did for the 2019 British Grand Prix. The award-winning resort offered visitors a wide range of entertainment, alongside a place to rest their heads, including live music, a pamper tent, on-site food and drink stands, a beer tent, on-site shop and a large TV screen so visitors did not miss any of the action. Whittlebury Park’s location on the doorstep of Silverstone Circuit means campers were also in a prime spot to watch the spectacular overhead display by the Red Arrows.

Charles Sargeant, Managing Director, said: “This was our biggest ever camping event by 14 per cent and we are thrilled to have provided so many campers with such an unforgettable weekend. We work tirelessly to make sure that a stay at Whittlebury Park’s campsite is an experience, not just a place to sleep, and this is reflected in the number of visitors who return year on year for the fun, energy and high-quality service we provide.”

With tickets for the campsite lasting from 28 June until 4 July, campers had plenty of time to set up and settle in ahead of the adrenalin-packed weekend. A wide range of plots were available, on both the golf course and the farm, to welcome tents, caravans, motorhomes and RVs. This included plots in front of the Pavilion, situated on the resort’s old cricket pitch and surrounded by spectacular ancient woodland on one side and the hotel’s stunning championship golf course on the other, as well as plots by the lake, providing a picturesque view and the perfect place to catch a calming sunset after a day of watching the high-speed action on the track.

Glamping tents and wood cabins were also available for those who needed their camping with a little side of luxury. Catering for up to five people, the glamping tents included Queen-sized inflatable double beds, tables, chairs and cushions, fairy lights and a complimentary bottle of ice-cold sparkling wine, while the wood cabins, which cater for up to four people, also provided a mini fridge and single beds with a frame and real mattress.

Whittlebury Park campsite enjoys Platinum Award standard in Silverstone's campsite ratings, the highest rating a campsite can be given by the Silverstone Interagency Campsites Subgroup. The platinum rating is reserved for those that not only meet all the health, safety and welfare standards, but also go above and beyond to ensure their customers have the best possible campsite experience.

For more information about Whittlebury Park’s camping facilities, please visit: https://www.whittlebury.com/leisure/camping.

