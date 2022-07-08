  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

Funding for West Northants community and voluntary groups is now available

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 8th July 2022 09:25
Community and voluntary groups who deliver important services in West Northamptonshire can now apply for grants of up to £5,000.


West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has opened a fresh round of Community Funding Grants from Friday, 8 July 2022.

Applications for this round of funding should be submitted no later than Sunday, 27 July 2022.

Councillor David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety, engagement, and regulatory services, said: “These grants allow us to support local community and voluntary groups who are providing vital services to our communities.

“These groups are small, highly connected and can react quickly to specific needs. They are an important partner and we’re delighted to be able to offer them this much needed funding which will help to support local communities as we recover from the pandemic.”

The grant scheme is open to community and voluntary sector organisations, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, for projects that support one or more of the council’s corporate plan priorities. The six corporate plan priorities are:

  • Green and clean: environment and wellbeing
  • Improved life chances: health, social care and families
  • Connected communities: transport and connectivity
  • Thriving villages and towns: place shaping and homes
  • Economic development: growth and prosperity
  • Robust resource management: transparency and financial probity

For more information on funding streams, how to apply, the dates for future funding rounds, the council’s Community Funding Grants Policy, and an expression of interest form, visit the council’s Community Grants page.

If anyone would like to speak to the Community Funding Officer about their eligibility to apply for a grant, contact Peter Worth via peter.worth@westnorthants.gov.uk or call 01327 322227.

