West Northants put on heatwave alert as urgent weather warning issued

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 8th July 2022 19:23

A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been declared across Northamptonshire today (Friday, July 8 2022), following the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office issuing a Level 2 heat-health alert for the East Midlands.

The hot weather is expected to continue over the weekend and into next week, with temperatures predicted to reach up to 30C.

A multi-agency response is under way to prepare for this and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working alongside Hope Centre and other voluntary sector partners to help vulnerable groups such as the homeless, elderly and care home residents.

The council will mobilise its Rough Sleeper Team who will provide anyone sleeping rough with water, sunscreen, and guidance about keeping safe and linking in with healthcare services if required.

Cool, shaded, or indoor areas will also be provided for rough sleepers to take shelter from the heat if required. The Hope Centre will be opening their Homeless Centre at Oasis House (35-37 Campbell Street, Northampton) for extended hours during the week and all day Saturday and Sunday to provide shelter, food and support for the most vulnerable rough sleepers and homeless.

Residents are advised to remain cautious and check on elderly or vulnerable people where possible.

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Use cool spaces if going outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

If you have to go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

During warm weather, going for a swim can provide much welcomed relief. If you are going into open water to cool-down, take care and follow local safety advice.

For more information on keeping safe in the heat, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/#risk.

For more information on The Hope Centre and how you can support the charity, visit www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk.

