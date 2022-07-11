Double joy for Towcester Centre for Leisure at ukactive Awards

The ukactive Awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing, and fitness in the UK. This year’s awards ceremony took place in person for the first time since 2019 and was held on Thursday, June 30, at Birmingham’s ICC.

In recognition of its post-COVID-19 recovery, Towcester Centre for Leisure was named Regional Club/Centre of the Year for the Midlands and also won the coveted National Club/Centre of the Year.

Commended for its focus on customers, staff, and community engagement, the centre underwent over £1m of extensive refurbishments working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and Parkwood Leisure during closures as a result of the pandemic.

The refurbishment project included a new multipurpose studio and spinning room extension, increased gym space, upgraded shower and changing facilities and renovations to the spa.

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council's Deputy Leader, and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: "Towcester Centre for Leisure receiving recognition for two national awards is a huge testament to the amazing work they do for the community.

“We are extremely proud of the refurbishment work which took place during very challenging conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of the staff at the site who continue to manage this popular facility and inspire and encourage people to be more active – a huge congratulations on this incredible achievement.”

Parkwood Leisure, which manages Towcester Centre for Leisure and Brackley Leisure Centre, is one of the UK’s leading leisure facilities operators, working in partnership with local authorities to increase participation in sport and physical activity and improve the quality of service delivered to communities nationwide.

Francois Smit, Parkwood Leisure Regional Director, said: "Towcester Centre for Leisure's ukactive Awards win is a fantastic achievement; to not only be recognised regionally, but to win the National Centre of the Year award too demonstrates the important role that the facility plays in supporting its local community.

"The centre upgrades have really improved the visitor experience and feedback from members has been very positive. We're incredibly proud of the team's achievements, a big well done to everyone!"