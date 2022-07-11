  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"The newsletter is a great source of information and brings the area to life; keep up the good work"
- Phyllis Brockhurst
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Double joy for Towcester Centre for Leisure at ukactive Awards

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 11th July 2022 08:37
Towcester Centre for Leisure has received two national awards at the 2022 ukactive Awards, which took place last week.Towcester Centre for Leisure has received two national awards at the 2022 ukactive Awards, which took place last week.

 

The ukactive Awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing, and fitness in the UK. This year’s awards ceremony took place in person for the first time since 2019 and was held on Thursday, June 30, at Birmingham’s ICC.

In recognition of its post-COVID-19 recovery, Towcester Centre for Leisure was named Regional Club/Centre of the Year for the Midlands and also won the coveted National Club/Centre of the Year.

Commended for its focus on customers, staff, and community engagement, the centre underwent over £1m of extensive refurbishments working in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and Parkwood Leisure during closures as a result of the pandemic.

The refurbishment project included a new multipurpose studio and spinning room extension, increased gym space, upgraded shower and changing facilities and renovations to the spa.

Cllr Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council's Deputy Leader, and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: "Towcester Centre for Leisure receiving recognition for two national awards is a huge testament to the amazing work they do for the community.

“We are extremely proud of the refurbishment work which took place during very challenging conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of the staff at the site who continue to manage this popular facility and inspire and encourage people to be more active – a huge congratulations on this incredible achievement.”

Parkwood Leisure, which manages Towcester Centre for Leisure and Brackley Leisure Centre, is one of the UK’s leading leisure facilities operators, working in partnership with local authorities to increase participation in sport and physical activity and improve the quality of service delivered to communities nationwide.

Francois Smit, Parkwood Leisure Regional Director, said: "Towcester Centre for Leisure's ukactive Awards win is a fantastic achievement; to not only be recognised regionally, but to win the National Centre of the Year award too demonstrates the important role that the facility plays in supporting its local community. 

"The centre upgrades have really improved the visitor experience and feedback from members has been very positive. We're incredibly proud of the team's achievements, a big well done to everyone!"

 



Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies