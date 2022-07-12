Residents called to help shape future employment sites in south Northamptonshire

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 12th July 2022 09:41

Residents are being asked to help shape extra guidance for land allocated for commercial development in the south Northamptonshire area.

Members of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Planning Policy Committee recently approved plans to seek people’s views on a new draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for employment land allocations in the area, which would sit alongside the South Northamptonshire Local Plan Part 2 to help inform decision-making on planning applications.

The draft SPD aims to provide greater detail and certainty to the public and developers by setting out overarching design principles for the future development of the employment sites identified in the Local Plan, including guidance relating to size, scale and density of buildings.

A six-week public consultation on the SPD opened on Thursday, 7 July, with residents encouraged to attend drop-in sessions taking place in Towcester and Old Stratford next week.

People have until midnight on Thursday, 18 August 2022 to give their views – to take part, visit the consultation hub on the Council’s website or view the draft documents at the WNC offices and library in Towcester, as well as libraries in Brackley, Deanshanger and Roade.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, said: “It’s important that we have effective planning policies in place which support our goals to boost our local economy by bringing new employment opportunities into the area.

“Our policies must be underpinned by clear and robust guidance for both local residents and developers to ensure future development of these sites is appropriate in size, scale and density, and this Supplementary Planning Document aims to do just that.

“I would urge everyone with knowledge of this area to get involved in this consultation to help shape guidance that will inform our future decision-making on these issues."

As well as being able to view the SPD documents online, residents can view them at the WNC offices and the library at The Forum, Moat Lane in Towcester NN12 6AD, and libraries in Brackley, Deanshanger and Roade.

Drop-in events, which include opportunities to view information boards and talk to planning officers, take place between 2pm and 6pm at The Forum in Towcester on Wednesday, 13 July and at The Memorial Hall, Deanshanger Road in Old Stratford on Thursday, 14 July 2022

Full URL for the SPD Consultation Hub - https://westnorthants.citizenspace.com/place/sn-employment-allocations-spd_consultation/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.