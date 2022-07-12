Plant a tree for the Jubilee this autumn

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 12th July 2022 10:59

Communities and individuals can still get involved in commemorating the Platinum Jubilee year by planting a tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative from October onwards.

From Scout and Girlguiding groups to parish councils, businesses and schools – thousands of people across the UK have already come together to plant trees for the Jubilee, with many benefiting from the Woodland Trust’s free sapling offer.

Now town and parish councils and schools taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy can also get a free commemorative plaque from West Northamptonshire Council and the Woodland Trust is once again offering free trees to schools and community groups.

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, who is heading up the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The main celebrations may be over, but the tree planting season is yet to come, so communities, schools, businesses and individuals can still make their contribution to the Platinum Jubilee by planting a tree and adding to the Queen’s Green Canopy.

“Schools and Parish Councils in West Northants can also obtain a specially engraved tree plaque, available on a first come first serve basis, to make their tree really stand out.”

In West Northamptonshire, a total of 5,686 trees were planted during the last official planting season between October 2021 and March this year.

One of those trees was planted at Silverstone race circuit in May, on the same day as an English Oak was planted in Indianapolis, as part of a cross-Atlantic twinning arrangement which sees Northamptonshire twinned with the U.S city, as both locations have a strong focus on the motorsports industry.

A unique planting event took place in the village of Winwick in Daventry, when the parish council planted 50 trees and a time capsule, which will be buried for 100 years. Village residents provided details of everyone living in their household, along with photos of their families, memories of village events and other local memorabilia.

Residents at the St Crispin’s Retirement Village in Upton, Northampton, were joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire in May, to celebrate the opening of their wellbeing garden, where 12 trees have been planted to mark the Jubilee.

Paul Parsons, Chairman of the Northamptonshire Queen’s Green Canopy Committee, said: “If you haven’t yet planted your tree for the Jubilee, there is still plenty of time to do so starting in October through to January 2023.

“Now is a good time to do some planning and to think where you might plant your tree, what type of tree to plant and then to order it. It’s important to plant the right tree in the right place!

“Once planted, don’t forget to record your tree on the Queen’s Green Canopy interactive map, together with a photo. Your tree will be part of a legacy which will make Northamptonshire an even more beautiful county for future generations, so happy planting!”

How you can get involved

The new tree planting season gets underway again this October and The Woodland Trust is once again offering free trees to schools and community groups. To request a pack for delivery in November, please visit The Woodland Trust website

Town and parish councils and schools planting a tree for the Jubilee can also get a free commemorative plaque (one per organisation, on a first come first serve basis) from West Northamptonshire Council, by emailing queensjubilee@westnorthants.gov.uk.

Find out more information about the work taking place locally in support of the Queen’s Green Canopy project

More information is also available on the Queen’s Green Canopy website

