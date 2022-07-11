West Northants Heat Health Alert upped to Level 3 as heatwave continues
|Author: Sarah Newall
|Published: 11th July 2022 17:27
A Heat-Health Watch Level-3 Alert has been issued across the East Midlands today (Monday, July 11 2022) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office.
After a very warm and dry weekend, the hot weather is expected to continue across West Northants today and tomorrow with temperatures predicted to reach the low 30Cs.
There will be a dip on Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime temperatures estimated to reach in the region of 22-25C and the possibility of some cloud and rain.
However temperatures are expected to recover on Friday and over the weekend, with the potential of the heat rising significantly again to reach the low 30Cs.
On Friday (July 8), a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) was declared across Northamptonshire and a multi-agency response was coordinated to help vulnerable groups such as the homeless, elderly and care home residents.
As a result of the extreme heat warning, residents are advised to remain cautious and seek advice from 111 if non-emergency health advice is required. 999 services should be used in emergencies only.
It is also advised to plan ahead if travelling and expect delays on roads, with more people likely to visit coastal areas, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.
Waste collection crews are working as normal and Household Waste Recycling centres remain open, but please only visit if necessary and also be aware that sites may need to close at short notice for health and safety reasons.
The top ways for staying safe in the heat are to:
