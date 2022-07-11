West Northants Heat Health Alert upped to Level 3 as heatwave continues

A Heat-Health Watch Level-3 Alert has been issued across the East Midlands today (Monday, July 11 2022) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office .

After a very warm and dry weekend, the hot weather is expected to continue across West Northants today and tomorrow with temperatures predicted to reach the low 30Cs. There will be a dip on Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime temperatures estimated to reach in the region of 22-25C and the possibility of some cloud and rain. However temperatures are expected to recover on Friday and over the weekend, with the potential of the heat rising significantly again to reach the low 30Cs. On Friday (July 8), a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) was declared across Northamptonshire and a multi-agency response was coordinated to help vulnerable groups such as the homeless, elderly and care home residents. As a result of the extreme heat warning, residents are advised to remain cautious and seek advice from 111 if non-emergency health advice is required. 999 services should be used in emergencies only. It is also advised to plan ahead if travelling and expect delays on roads, with more people likely to visit coastal areas, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel. Waste collection crews are working as normal and Household Waste Recycling centres remain open, but please only visit if necessary and also be aware that sites may need to close at short notice for health and safety reasons. The top ways for staying safe in the heat are to: Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.

Use cool spaces if going outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

If you have to go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

During warm weather, going for a swim can provide much welcomed relief. If you are going into open water to cool-down, take care and follow local safety advice. Stay up to date with by visiting our hot weather web pages.