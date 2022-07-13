Annual canvass gets underway across West Northamptonshire

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 13th July 2022 08:36

Canvass forms are being emailed to more than 80,000 people across West Northamptonshire so that residents can check their voter details are up-to-date. Canvass forms are being emailed to more than 80,000 people across West Northamptonshire so that residents can check their voter details are up-to-date.

The annual canvass, which must be carried out by law, allows West Northamptonshire Council to ensure that information on the electoral register is current and accurate.

Adults must be on the register in order to vote in elections and referendums, while it is also used for jury service selection and to provide credit checks, such as when applying for a mortgage.

Branded emails from West Northamptonshire Council are now being sent out to residents who have provided their email addresses to us for this purpose.

The emails, which come from electoralservices@westnorthants.gov.uk contain step-by-step instructions on how to check, confirm and/or change their details online.

Anyone who is not on the council’s email database will receive a letter in the post in early August.

Anna Earnshaw, Electoral Registration Officer for West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s really important that people keep an eye out for their email and follow the instructions it contains. This is to check the details we hold for them are correct.

"This is the quickest and easiest way for people to update their details and means that we do not have to post out a form to them.

"It only takes a couple of minutes to respond, and saves you being contacted by our team who will be in touch by text, email or in person if you don’t reply.

"If you’re not currently registered to vote you can easily register online or you can call 0300 126 7000."

Residents are also reminded to stay alert when it comes to phishing, scam or spam emails. The council will never ask for your bank or other personal details via email. If in doubt, contact the helpline on 0300 126 7000.

While you must be on the Electoral Register to be able to vote, the canvass communication is not a registration form to vote. To register to vote, go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

To find out more about the Canvass, please visit https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/canvass

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.