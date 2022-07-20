  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Whittlebury Park holds apprenticeship open evening

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 14th July 2022 11:37
Whittlebury Park countryside hotel resort in Northamptonshire is holding an apprenticeship open evening on Wednesday 20 July 2022 for all those interested in a career in hospitality.

Whittlebury Park countryside hotel resort in Northamptonshire is holding an apprenticeship open evening on Wednesday 20 July 2022 for all those interested in a career in hospitality.

 

Taking place from 4pm-8pm, the evening will give applicants an overview of the variety of apprenticeship courses available, including Hospitality Team Member Level 2 in food and beverage, Hospitality Team Member Level 2 in housekeeping, and Commis Chef Level 2.

 

Whittlebury Park apprenticeships offer first class training which runs alongside the candidate’s employment, allowing them to gain hands on-experience whilst earning a full time and above minimum wage salary. Courses run from 12 to 18 months and offer a mixture of remote and in person training leading to a nationally recognised qualification.

 

Whittlebury Park apprentices receive a generous benefits package including 28 days (for full time staff) paid annual leave, Westfield Health Care, Leisure Club and Golf Membership, up to 50 per cent off food and beverage at the resort, free meals whilst on duty, discounts on hotel stays and many other exciting benefits.

 

For more information and to register for the open evening please see:

https://www.whittlebury.com/information/work-for-us/apprenticeships

 

Whittlebury Park is a 254-bedroom hotel, with two restaurants (including the 3 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant), extensive conference and meetings facilities, a golf course, leisure club and spa.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies