Whittlebury Park holds apprenticeship open evening

Author: Becky Tombs Published: 14th July 2022 11:37

Whittlebury Park countryside hotel resort in Northamptonshire is holding an apprenticeship open evening on Wednesday 20 July 2022 for all those interested in a career in hospitality.

Taking place from 4pm-8pm, the evening will give applicants an overview of the variety of apprenticeship courses available, including Hospitality Team Member Level 2 in food and beverage, Hospitality Team Member Level 2 in housekeeping, and Commis Chef Level 2.

Whittlebury Park apprenticeships offer first class training which runs alongside the candidate’s employment, allowing them to gain hands on-experience whilst earning a full time and above minimum wage salary. Courses run from 12 to 18 months and offer a mixture of remote and in person training leading to a nationally recognised qualification.

Whittlebury Park apprentices receive a generous benefits package including 28 days (for full time staff) paid annual leave, Westfield Health Care, Leisure Club and Golf Membership, up to 50 per cent off food and beverage at the resort, free meals whilst on duty, discounts on hotel stays and many other exciting benefits.

For more information and to register for the open evening please see:

https://www.whittlebury.com/information/work-for-us/apprenticeships

Whittlebury Park is a 254-bedroom hotel, with two restaurants (including the 3 AA Rosette Murrays restaurant), extensive conference and meetings facilities, a golf course, leisure club and spa.

