Three Wishes for Towcester! Make your wishes today!

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Assistant to the Town Clerk Published: 20th July 2022 08:43

Towcester Town Council has launched a ‘Three Wishes for Towcester’ campaign asking the public for feedback on ways to improve the historic town of Towcester for residents, businesses and visitors to inform its Community Plan for the town.

Everyone, from young to old, can complete the simple questionnaire online at www.towcester-tc.gov.uk/three-wishes, or by post, on the tear-out page in the latest issue of the Towcester Town Crier. Answers are anonymous, but it would help the Council analyse requests from different areas (postcode location only) and demographics (age group). Paper copies can be requested from the Town Council’s office or by emailing enquiries@towcester-tc.gov.uk

The deadline for completing the questionnaire is 31st August 2022 and the results will be published in a subsequent issue of the Towcester Town Crier and on the Council’s website.

