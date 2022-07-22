NN12

Local News Summer holiday activity gets kids moving, feeling good and having fun Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 22nd July 2022 13:06 The school holidays are here in Northamptonshire. After the last two years we're looking forward to getting back to the things we love, including getting kids moving, feeling good and having fun.



We’re in agreement with the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) who recommends that children have at least an hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day. This can be in one go or broken up into shorter bursts of activity.



Increasing activity, both at home and in school, has been shown to make kids feel better, help improve their performance at school, and develop important skills – which is why it’s so important to get children active during this Summer break.



We’re conscious that school holidays can be a pressure point for some families because of increased costs, for example food and childcare, and reduced incomes. For some children that can lead to a holiday experience gap which is why the Holiday Activities and Food programme exists.



Here in Northamptonshire the is known as HAF Northants and is delivered by Northamptonshire Sport. It helps ensure that children have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout the school holidays. To take part in the programme, your youngsters must be receiving benefits-related free school meals and be aged between 5 to 16 years old. To find out more go to HAF Northamptonshire.



There is also a range of low-cost activities planned during the Summer holidays for all North Northamptonshire children. Details can be found at the Summer Activities web page. West Northamptonshire kids will be able to enjoy similar activities – keep an eye out on the West Northants web page and on social media.



For those with babies and under 5s there are Stay and Play sessions at Penrith Drive Family Hub, Wellingborough on Monday mornings and Montagu St Family Hub, Kettering on Wednesday mornings. Designed for parents who want to meet other parents and spend time with other adults, but also enjoy time with little ones the sessions feature fun with toys, messy play, crafts, stories and rhymes and spaces can be booked by calling 01604 361373. Libraries across the county also run similar events for those with smaller children.



For those who prefer to stay at home 10 Minute Shake Up is back. Building on previous years' successes, Better Health has teamed up with Disney to help get kids active throughout the holidays. Using some of their favourite characters from Disney's Encanto and Frozen, Disney and Pixar's Lightyear and Marvel's The Avengers, they will be inspired to be more active while having fun throughout the summer.



The 10 Minute Shake Up games help make the recommendation of 60 minutes of activity each day more manageable. Through playing these games, kids will build skills and grow in confidence, and most importantly, have fun! Search 10 Minute Shake Up or go to 10 Minute Shake Up games – Healthier Families - NHS (www.nhs.uk)



