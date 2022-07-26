Summer boost for home movers

Author: Craig Bees Published: 26th July 2022 11:07

More homes on market forecast.

What a year it’s been so far for home-buying. With not enough homes for sale to keep up with the demand, 2022 has seen house prices rise to an all-time high. And the good news for movers is that more properties are coming onto the market, which will ease some of the recent pressure.

Comparing the last few weeks with the same period in 2021, we’ve seen 14% more properties listed for sale as well as the highest number of valuation requests since May 2021 – a sure sign of more choice to come in the near future. In fact June 22nd was the busiest day for property valuation requests since May 2021, the fourth busiest day for property valuation requests ever.

A property valuation is when prospective buyers contact estate agents to request a visit to their home to provide a market appraisal of its value, usually the first step sellers take when thinking about putting their home on the market.

Property expert Tim Bannister says: “New instructions to agents are up 14% in the last two weeks compared to last year, which will be welcome news for buyers wanting more choice, and the high number of valuation requests we’ve recorded is a positive sign of more potential choice to come.”

Although levels of demand have dipped compared to the exceptionally busy housing market of a year ago, demand from home-movers remains high, so estate agents are looking out for buyers who are in a position to proceed.

“There is still more buyer demand than the supply of homes available to buy,” adds Tim, “and the market remains very active. So if you’re planning a move, it’s important to give yourself the best chance of success by getting your property on the market if you have a home to sell.

“Our insights from prospective sellers show some delay putting their home on the market because they think it’s more important to find a new property that they like first, or they’re worried about finding a buyer for their current home before they’ve found their next one.

“It’s important estate agents point out that this puts them in a less strong position to move quickly in a busy market, where they are competing against other home-movers who may have already found a buyer for their home, or don’t have a property to sell.”

· If you’re looking to move why not give our experienced and friendly staff a call by popping into our offices at Towcester Town Hall, calling us on (01327) 359164 or e-mailing sales@bartramandco.co.uk and lettings@bartramandco.co.uk. We look forward to hearing from you.

Monthly draw : as this month’s draw comes to an end on Thursday (July 28), why not enter August’s and give yourself a chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed)?

How To Enter : every valuation and instruction for sale or rental in August (closing date Friday August 26) will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So, if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prize call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Craig Bees

Email: CraigBees@bartramandco.co.uk

Tel: 01327 359164

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.