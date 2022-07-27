  • Bookmark this page

Towcester relief road update

Author: Laura Emily Dunn - Conservative Published: 27th July 2022 10:41

Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire on the Towcester relief road worksRt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire on the Towcester relief road works

Rt Hon. Dame Andrea Leadsom DBE MP, Member of Parliament for South Northamptonshire updates AboutMyArea/NN12...

 

"The construction of the Towcester Relief Road is one of the most important infrastructure projects that our area has seen in many years, and on a recent visit to the site I was pleased to see that progress continuing at pace. 

 

"Since I visited last year, the road has almost reached its connection with the A43. Whilst this progress is encouraging, I remain concerned about the speed of technical approval for the remaining roundabouts, and other approvals such as signage and drainage.

 

"I am meeting monthly with Persimmon, their contractors and National Highways to press for action on these outstanding issues, and to help get them signed off as soon as possible.

 

"I have and remain committed to working with local stakeholders to get this project that the community so desperately needs delivered."

 

www.andrealeadsom.com

Comments

peter k
At 11:11 on 27th July 2022, peter k commented:
Presume we, or Towcester Council, will see a breakdown of where our 106 money was actually used? Some £3m I believe.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

