Supporting our young people to have a safe summer break

Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 30th July 2022 08:07

Message from the Directors of Public Health in North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire

Last week’s messaging focused on young people getting out and about and active so we thought that this week we would focus on supporting our young people to have a safe summer break.

As well as physical health and activity it’s really important to talk about mental health. Our young people have dealt with a series of changes for over two years - to their education, leisure time, to their ability to socialise with their peers or see extended family. Many have shown amazing resilience, but others have understandably struggled and may need additional support over the summer holidays.

For youngsters aged 11-18 needing support with their mental health drop-in services are available across Northamptonshire through the Espresso Yourself Cafes. They provide a listening ear for young people who find themselves needing support with services includingsupport and advice, wellbeing activities and peer support.

Young people can book an appointment by calling the numbers provided or just drop in during the opening times. For those who cannot attend remote options are available too.



Monday & Friday 4pm - 8pm the lowdown, 3 Kingswell Street, Northampton, NN1 1PP - 01604 634385

Tuesday 4pm - 8pm Youth Works at Corby Mind, 18 Argyll St, Corby, NN17 1RU - 01536 518339

Wednesday 4pm - 8pm CHAT Youth Counselling, Souster Youth Building, 30 Market Road, Thrapston, NN14 4JU - 01832 274422

Thursday 4pm - 8pm Youth Works, 97 Rockingham Rd, Kettering, NN16 9HX -

01536 518339

Saturday 10am - 2pm Service Six, 15 Sassoon Mews, Wellingborough NN8 3LT -

01933 277520

Saturday 12pm - 4pm Time 2 Talk, The Abbey, Market Square, Daventry, NN11 4XG - 01327 706706



There is also a drop in for 19–25-year-olds offering a confidential, non-judgemental space for young people to gain mental health advice, coping strategies and support.



This support is either face-to-face at the lowdown, 3 Kingswell Street, Northampton NN1 1PP or young people in Northamptonshire can connect remotely via video call or phone. Drop in between 4-8pm on Mondays or call 01604 634385 to book an appointment.



We also support our young Northamptonshire residents who are going out with friends this summer, heading to festivals with their mates, or on holiday with them. Aquarius, who run our drug and alcohol services for children and young people in Northamptonshire (from 10-18 years) is running a special summer campaign where they’re sharing advice and guidance about staying safe, so young people can find out information about different types of drugs, what their influence is on the body, and about who to go to for support.



The campaign, running on their social media channels Aquarius Young People Instagram, Aquarius Twitter and Aquarius Facebook is aimed at providing advice so that young people know what to do if they find themselves in a situation this Summer, so they know who to call for help calling 999 in an emergency and how to support mates if they’re in danger.



There are also Aquarius Summer Guides on Getting Help, Staying Safe and Taking Drugs as well as a Summer Top Tips Guide .

Their Young People Services in Northamptonshire – NGAGE also provides a free and confidential space to talk if youngsters have questions about the impact of alcohol or drugs, or if they’re worried about a family member or carers substance use. NGAGE covers thewhole county, and has dedicated workers for Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Daventry, Wellingborough, South Northamptonshire and East Northamptonshire.



As well as ensuring our young people have access to information and support around drugs and alcohol we must also talk about water safety.



We know that young people in Northamptonshire have been out and about having fun in water, particularly during the recent heatwave. Sadly accidents, often fatal, happen in water at this time of year and they often involve young people. That’s why we’re asking parents to please supervise their children in and around water and to make sure they know the risks.



It can be great fun to cool off in water, however structures such as bridges, locks and flood channels, as well as reservoirs and quarries, should be avoided. Unexpectedly cold water or strong currents can catch even experienced swimmers off guard so we’re asking again that parents and guardians make sure that their youngsters are aware of the RNLI’s Float to Live so they know what to do if they get into difficulty in the water. Watching the video has already saved lives.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.