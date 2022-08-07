MotoGP policing operation underway

Following the policing operation for the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix at the beginning of July, Northamptonshire Police is now gearing up for this year’s MotoGP race at Silverstone.

With more than 155,000 people expected to arrive at the circuit over the weekend of 5–7 August 2022, the British MotoGP is one of the biggest sporting events in the country.

Akin to the preparation for Formula 1, Northamptonshire Police has once again been closely involved in the planning process to ensure people attending the race have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Detective Superintendent Rich Tompkins, the event commander for Northamptonshire Police, said: “A huge amount of planning goes into both the Formula 1 and the MotoGP events at Silverstone every year and our plans were certainly tested at the F1 this time around with the track protest and a serious assault, resulting in more than 20 arrests being made.

“Thankfully, the plans we’d put in place, working alongside the circuit, quickly helped to resolve issues.

!I want to reassure the public that just as much time and effort will go into ensuring the MotoGP is similarly policed and, as occurred with the individuals who endangered not only themselves but others with a track incursion at Formula 1, we will do our utmost to bring offenders to justice.

“Spectators who come to watch the MotoGP tend to be really positive groups of genuine fans and we’re looking forward to ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable weekend at Silverstone this year.”

Northamptonshire Police has been policing the F1 and MotoGP races at Silverstone for many years now – meticulous planning goes into these events every year and the security measures put in place are as stringent as ever.

Specialist assets such as covert police officers, an Automatic Number Plate Recognition unit, overtly armed officers and specialist trained dogs, will be working alongside police officers and police staff, specials and volunteers deployed inside and around the track across the MotoGP weekend.

D/Supt Tompkins added: “The public can also help us keep the event safe by being vigilant for anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious and reporting it to us on 101 or in an emergency 999.

“We would rather receive a well-meaning report which turned out to be nothing, than not receive anything at all.”

