Summer programme of surface dressing set to get underway

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 2nd August 2022 09:05

An extensive programme of ‘surface dressing’ road repairs are set to get underway across West Northamptonshire.

The work - which runs from today (Monday 1 August) through to Friday 9 September, weather dependant – is being carried out on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council and provides a cost-effective way of preserving and extending the life of highways in the area.

Surface dressing involves bitumen being sprayed on to the road surface and overlaid by chippings which are rolled on to the surface. When the bitumen cools it sets and holds the chippings to the surface of the road.

The carriageway is safe to drive on following application of the chippings. A mandatory speed limit of 20mph is put in place for the first few days, whilst the chippings bed in and to, reduce the risk of damage from loose chippings and for the safety of the public.

People are advised to drive slowly, keeping their distance, and to avoid turning or braking sharply. Motorists should also not overtake at any time.

Loose chippings are swept away within 24 hours of the initial dressing, and again within five days.

A heavy roller is used after initial treatment and the surface is usually fully embedded after around a week, due to the action of traffic moving across it.

Although the programme runs through into September the surface dressing treatment will take please in August. Following the treatment roads will be swept twice and road studs and markings will be reinstated.

Where surface dressing is scheduled in residential areas, people will receive a letter through their door notifying them of when the work will take place at least two days in advance and asking them to move their vehicles off roads and paths. Advisory signs will also be placed in the streets giving times and dates of the work.

Vehicles whose presence is preventing or hindering the works taking place may be relocated to a nearby street. This will be carried out by an approved contractor and vehicles will be moved within the vicinity, with signs located on the street providing information.

Weather can impact the programme and dates may change, with people advised to check the on-site signs for the latest information and also go online at kierwsp.co.uk/news where updates will be published.

The latest information about highway works on the network can also be found at https://one.network

More information about the surface dressing programme, the process and who to contact is available online.

Updates will also be posted on Twitter @nnhighways

