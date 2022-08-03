  • Bookmark this page

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Testimonials

"I would like to compliment you on an excellent newsletter. As a local resident I find it full of interesting information, and appreciate the inclusion of all the appropriate links for further reading...." more
- Mike Phillips
What's On at the Mill in August 2022

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd August 2022 06:16
August is a slightly quieter month at Towcester Mill Brewery but there are still quite a few events lined up for you to enjoy!
 
Check out all the events on its website or on its Facebook page or take a quick glance below to see what is lined up for this month:

  • Tuesday 2 August  2022- QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS
  • Thursday 4 August 2022 - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS
  • Friday 5 August 2022 - ANTONY WOLFSON MUSIC
  • Sunday 14 August 2022 - FOLK AT THE MILL
  • Sunday 28 August 2022 - BRACKLEY MORRIS MEN

PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, alternate Fridays with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk!
 
Cheers to the summer!

