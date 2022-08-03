NN12

>

News

>

Local News What's On at the Mill in August 2022 Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd August 2022 06:16 August is a slightly quieter month at Towcester Mill Brewery but there are still quite a few events lined up for you to enjoy!



Check out all the events on its website or on its Facebook page or take a quick glance below to see what is lined up for this month:



Tuesday 2 August 2022- QUIZ NIGHT WITH ROSS

Thursday 4 August 2022 - OPEN MIC WITH LEWIS

Friday 5 August 2022 - ANTONY WOLFSON MUSIC

Sunday 14 August 2022 - FOLK AT THE MILL

Sunday 28 August 2022 - BRACKLEY MORRIS MEN

PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, alternate Fridays with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk! PLUS there is food on the first Tuesday of the month with the Wood Oven, every Thursday with The Flavour Trailer, alternate Fridays with Nonna Lucia's Pizzas and more - check out the Mill's Street Food page on its website Cheers to the summer!



Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.