New “Explore West Northants” app to boost local economy and tourism

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 4th August 2022 08:58

The app will showcase everything that makes West Northants such a quality place, right in the palms of people’s hands, enabling them to:

Gain access to a huge variety of local deals, offers and discounts

Explore what’s going on in the area with a live events calendar and easy-to-access information about local attractions

Find hidden gems and purchase their favourite products

Fuel their spirit to explore the market towns and rich heritage right on their doorstep

Grow the local economy by supporting independent businesses and attractions, benefiting everyone in the community

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and growth, said: “Keeping people connected to the places they live, work and visit is a fantastic way to ensure that local businesses and attractions grow and thrive.

“West Northants has the perfect combination of rural and urban offers and ExploreWN is going to showcase the many reasons to visit.

“We are dedicated to supporting local employers and growing our economy, and ExploreWN is going to be a strong tool to deliver this.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure said “ExploreWN is the perfect platform to showcase our area’s rich cultural heritage, along with the many, many things to enjoy and discover.

“It will allow people to plan family days out and explore the wealth of attractions from museums, art galleries and theatres to grand stately homes.”

Find out more and download the app by visiting our website, where attractions can also sign up to promote themselves.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.