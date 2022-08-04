  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"James, just to say how impressed I am with the website. Nice teasers, strong images, right-length stories, informative. Keep up the fantastic work. Ron."
- Ron
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

New “Explore West Northants” app to boost local economy and tourism

Author: Sarah Newall Published: 4th August 2022 08:58

West Northamptonshire Council is introducing a new mobile app encouraging people to explore the area and find out what’s on offer.

The app will showcase everything that makes West Northants such a quality place, right in the palms of people’s hands, enabling them to:

  • Gain access to a huge variety of local deals, offers and discounts
  • Explore what’s going on in the area with a live events calendar and easy-to-access information about local attractions
  • Find hidden gems and purchase their favourite products
  • Fuel their spirit to explore the market towns and rich heritage right on their doorstep
  • Grow the local economy by supporting independent businesses and attractions, benefiting everyone in the community

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and growth, said: “Keeping people connected to the places they live, work and visit is a fantastic way to ensure that local businesses and attractions grow and thrive.

“West Northants has the perfect combination of rural and urban offers and ExploreWN is going to showcase the many reasons to visit.

“We are dedicated to supporting local employers and growing our economy, and ExploreWN is going to be a strong tool to deliver this.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure said “ExploreWN is the perfect platform to showcase our area’s rich cultural heritage, along with the many, many things to enjoy and discover.

“It will allow people to plan family days out and explore the wealth of attractions from museums, art galleries and theatres to grand stately homes.” 

Find out more and download the app by visiting our website, where attractions can also sign up to promote themselves.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies