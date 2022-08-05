Join free emergency services fun day in Daventry

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 5th August 2022 09:00

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a day of entertainment and demonstrations at an emergency services day in Daventry next week.

The Emergency Services Fun Day takes place at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village in Hawke Road (NN11 4LJ) between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday 10 August 2022.

Visitors can enjoy a range of fun activities, from battling in sumo suits, to having a go at hockey, or viewing demonstrations by emergency services.

There will be stalls and games, free refreshments, and a chance to see police and fire vehicles up-close.

The event has been organised by West Northants Community Safety Partnership under the Daventry Operation Unite banner, which includes Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council, Daventry Town Council, Cummins, DSLV and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

There will be stands offering information on Northamptonshire Police's Blue Butterfly project and bike marking scheme, as well as from a range of other organisations, including RE-Solve, the Emergency Service Cadets, GYM (Guiding Young Minds), Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Mind, Daventry Leisure Centre, Community First Responders, local housing associations and many more.

Councillor David Smith, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services on West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The aim of the event is to provide members of the community with an opportunity to find out more about the work of our Community Safety Partnership and chat to members of our emergency services.

“There are lots of fun, free activities for people to get involved in, so it's great for families who are looking for an affordable way to keep children entertained during the school summer holidays, but of course it's also an excellent opportunity for us to meet and engage with local residents, and showcase the range of support that is on offer from organisations across West Northants.”

