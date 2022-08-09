New electric vehicle charge points installed

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 9th August 2022 09:59

New electric vehicle charge points have been installed as part of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) ongoing work to support more sustainable modes of transport.

Developed in partnership with Connected Kerb with help from a grant from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles through the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS), the scheme has seen new charge points provided at Newlands Car Park in Daventry, and in West Street in Welford.

The two new chargers in Daventry can cater for up to four vehicles at a time, while the new unit in Welford offers two charging bays. They are Connected Kerb’s Gecko 7kW Fast Chargers, which can fully charge a car from empty to 80% in 3-4 hours.

Both locations were chosen after receiving support during a public consultation.

Connected Kerb is entirely responsible for the charging infrastructure’s operation and maintenance, leaving WNC with no liabilities associated with infrastructure, power or maintenance.

The charge points help the Council support the UK Government target to ensure a transition from fossil fuels to electric power by 2030, when the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned.

They also support the Council’s Sustainable West Northants initiative, as part of which it has pledged to net zero its own emissions by 2030 and those of residents and businesses by 2045.

The ORCS grant is a scheme available to local authorities to provide EV charging infrastructure to areas lacking off-street parking, a key barrier to preventing people transitioning to an EV.

The grant has provided £17,310 towards the project with Connected Kerb providing a further contribution, meaning the project has been delivered at minimal expense to the Council.

Councillor Dr Martin Gorrod, Chairman of Welford Parish Council, said: “We are pleased to support village environmental groups, parishioners’ and WNC’s Sustainable West Northants initiative in addressing environmental issues and encouraging the move to lower emission vehicles by enabling EV owners to be able to charge their vehicles in rural and remote areas of the county.

“This charging point will also encourage and enable parishioners who are unable to charge an EV at their home address to use this public facility. We also look forward to welcoming visitors to the village to use the charge points while they enjoy the village and its amenities and also take in the countryside walks.”

This scheme follows the launch in February this year of 56 new electric vehicle charging bays across the county, as part of a partnership between WNC, North Northamptonshire Council, and Liberty Charge.

Councillor Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Highways, Transport and Waste, said: “Electric vehicle technology is improving all the time, but the infrastructure must be in place in order to persuade people to make the switch from petrol or diesel engines. That’s why we’re keen to work with communities and EV infrastructure providers to install more charge points in towns and villages across West Northamptonshire.

“Of course there is still work to do, but we are making pleasing progress in our vision to be carbon neutral by 2030, and on our commitment to make the transition to a sustainable West Northamptonshire a reality.”

