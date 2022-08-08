  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Towcester Racecourse

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Revealed: The growth of violent crime in Brackley

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 8th August 2022 13:20
Jeremy Gladwin, Liberal Democrat candidate for Brackley South, Brackley Town Council by-election taking place on 1st September 2022Jeremy Gladwin, Liberal Democrat candidate for Brackley South, Brackley Town Council by-election taking place on 1st September 2022

Reported crime figures analysed by the Liberal Democrats reveal soaring reported rates of violent crime in the Brackley area.

The party’s analysis of new reported crime figures published by the Police has found that 637 reported crimes in the Brackley area between July 2021 and June 2022 were violent or sexual crimes, compared to 601 crimes the year before, a rise of 5.5%.

A staggering four out of ten (41.2%) of all reported crimes in the Brackley area fall into the categories of violent or sexual crimes, up from 37.4% the year before.

“The Government has neglected Police Forces for far too long,” says Jeremy Gladwin, campaigner and Liberal Democrat Town Councillor candidate in the upcoming Brackley South By-Election, the area that includes the town centre. “They should be giving the forces the resources they need to make sure that every crime is investigated properly. We need a police car permanently stationed in Brackley. The current arrangements with the emergency response vehicle having to come from Daventry when someone calls 999 isn’t acceptable and is letting Brackley residents down.” 

“The Conservative party love to talk tough on crime, but instead they have neglected the police budgets that has made our communities less safe. Brackley Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and focused on cutting crime. 

“The Government should give forces the resources they need to make sure that every crime is investigated. In Brackley in particular we need a greater police presence in the town centre on weekend evenings.”


Reported crime in Brackley area (source: Northamptonshire Police reported crime stats published on www.police.uk).

 

Total Crime

Violent and sexual crimes

Violent and sexual crimes as % of total

Year on year trend

12 mths to June 20

1585

470

27.9

 

12 mths to June 21

1617

604

37.4

+ 28.5%

 

12 mths to June 22

1546

637

41.2

+5.5%

      
Nearby postcodes

