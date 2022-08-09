Northamptonshire councils march forward with commitment to armed forces

Published: 9th August 2022

Less than a year after achieving bronze status in the Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS), West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) have both been awarded silver status.

The ERS silver award is the second step in a constant improvement programme which makes it easier for reservists to find flexible employers and improves employment pathways between the forces and the private and public sectors.

After the initial bronze award in December 2021 which recognised both councils’ openness to employing reservists, veterans and anyone connected to the forces, both have since put in place policies which allow reservists to carry out their military commitments.

Cllr Matt Binley, NNC’s AFC Member Champion and Executive Member for Housing, Communities and Levelling Up, said: “I am so pleased that after less than a year both councils have been awarded silver status, which clearly demonstrates the work we have been doing across the county to help and support those in the Armed Forces, as well as veterans.

“A career in the military provides a wide range of skills and experience which can easily be transferred to the roles here at the council and we are committed to continuing to support and work alongside more members of the Armed Forces family in the future.”

Cllr David Smith, WNC’s AFC Member Champion and Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, said: “As a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant, this council is committed to supporting members of the armed forces community – those currently serving, reservists, veterans and family members.

“I believe our rapid progression to the next stage of the ERS shows that this council is leading it’s community and I would urge all employers in West Northants to join us in the scheme and help deliver on the shared duty of care to members of the armed forces community.”

2022 marks the ninth year of the Awards scheme. In addition to these 44 Silver winners, the East Midlands region also had a record 18 Gold Awards this year.

To achieve gold status in the ERS the council must show it has committed to taking on those leaving the services via the Careers Transitions Programme and have registered for the Forces Family Portal.

Both councils offer a range of support for serving personnel, veterans and their families which could include support with finance, housing and employment and education. For more information, visit - www.afcnorthamptonshire.co.uk.

