The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
West Northants put on Heat Health Alert as Extreme Heat Warning Issued

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 11th August 2022 11:44
A heatwave alert has been declared across Northamptonshire (Wednesday, August 10th 2022), following the Met Office issuing a Level 3 Heat-Health alert for the East Midlands.

 

The hot weather is expected to continue over the weekend, with temperatures predicted to reach up to 30C.

A Multi-Agency response is under way, and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working alongside Northampton Hope Centre and other voluntary sector partners to help vulnerable groups such as the homeless, elderly and care home residents.

The Council will mobilise its Rough Sleeper Team who will provide anyone sleeping rough with water, sunscreen, and guidance about keeping safe and linking in with healthcare services if required.

Cool, shaded, or indoor areas will also be provided for rough sleepers to take shelter from the heat if required. The Hope Centre will be opening their Support Hub at Oasis House (35-37 Campbell Street, Northampton, NN1 3DS) for extended hours during the week and all-day Saturday and Sunday to provide shelter, food and support for the most vulnerable rough sleepers and homeless. Residents are advised to remain cautious and check on elderly or vulnerable people where possible.

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:
• Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk.
• Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors.
• Use cool spaces if going outdoors.
• Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.
• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, vulnerable adults, or animals.
• Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.
• If you must go outside in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
• Avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.
• Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

For more information on keeping safe in the heat, please visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/#risk 
For more information on Northampton Hope Centre and how you can support the charity, please visit www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk 

