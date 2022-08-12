Towcester Mill Brewery wins more awards!

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 12th August 2022 08:40

Towcester Mill Brewery is celebrating another win with its already multi-award winning Steam Ale!





Following the Northampton County Beer Festival at Becket's Park in June this year, Steam Ale was awarded first place in the Premium Bitters category.



"To say we're delighted is an under-statement," said director, John Evans. "There was a huge amount of competition at the festival so to win the top award in this category is a great honour. We want to say a big thank you to Richard Burgham, Vice Chair of the Northamptonshire Branch of Campaign for Real Ale, who came along to the Tap Room on Wednesday 10 August 2022 to present us with our certificate, along with lots of other CAMRA members who came to show us their support. It was fabulous to share our success with everyone in the Tap Room and raise a glass to Steam Ale!"



Towcester Mill Brewery didn't win just one award at that festival, as its Black Fire came second in the Strong Stouts and Porters category and Roman Road came third in the Premium Pale Ales category. A fantastic result all round!

