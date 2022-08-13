MEPC successfully completes 265,000 sq ft industrial development at Silverstone

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 13th August 2022 09:27

MEPC has successfully completed its latest Phase 3 development at Silverstone Park which adds a further 265,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation to the estate.

The impressive development comprises four sizeable properties – two of which have already been let prior to completion.

KW Special Projects, an innovative engineering solutions provider, has located its business to c.28,700 sq ft of space (read more here).

Niche vehicle electrification business Lunaz has announced it is effectively quadrupling its footprint at Silverstone Park by expanding into another of the properties – c.98,000 sq ft which, when fitted out, says Lunaz, will total 140,000 sq ft (read more here).

In addition, the spine road through Phase 3 has been fully asphalted and is now open, thereby linking businesses direct to the earlier Phases 1 and 2 of development.

“It’s great to have the spine road that originally started to be built during Phases 1 and 2 now completed as this crucially links up all the areas on the western side of Silverstone Park,” commented MEPC's Development Director Chris Kimber-Nickelson.

“Phase 3 has been a successful project in spite of some supply challenges related to the pandemic which affected multiple trades.

“Architecturally, each property is a progression of the designs we saw during Phases 1 and 2 and we are extremely pleased with the final product.

“They are strong on energy efficiency and look terrific for the businesses occupying them. The infrastructure we put in place prior to building works commencing means that businesses really can ‘plug in and go’.

“I believe we have intelligently implemented the outline consent to maximise the value of this parcel of land.”

He added: “What is also really exciting about the businesses being attracted to our new buildings is the activity behind their front doors.

“The technology they are developing and projects they are working on are off the scale and, with all that, they are also creating many high-level jobs and skills.

“To have terms on two of the four properties already agreed before they were finished and the two others in solicitors’ hands… I don’t think we could have asked for a better conclusion.”

Meanwhile, MEPC has already been granted planning consent for its Phase 4 of development – a 100,000 sq ft scheme to include hybrid industrial units, with smart offices, a nursery, gym and café.

An application for planning consent for Phase 5 – c.201,300 sq ft of industrial premises on land opposite the main entrance to Silverstone Circuit – has also been submitted.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.