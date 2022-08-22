  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

North and West Northamptonshire Councils partner to launch innovative event management process

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 22nd August 2022 09:01
North and West Northamptonshire Event Safety Partnership, which offers advice for local event organisers, is delighted to launch a new event notification process that has been developed to help ensure a supportive and consistent approach to event safety management in Northamptonshire.

 

Businesses and residents across the county are now able notify their local Council of an upcoming event via the respective local authority website by completing a short online form.

Once this form has been completed, services across the Councils and partner organisations including Northants Police, will be able to access this and support event organisers to fully understand what they need to do to deliver a safe and secure event.

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for growth and regeneration, said: “I am pleased that we are working alongside colleagues at West Northamptonshire Council to ensure there is a straightforward event system for the whole of Northamptonshire and that the system has now launched.

"With many large-scale events now back on, following coronavirus restrictions, our timing couldn’t be better. I am sure there will be many planning a large-scale event in the future, including firework displays and music festivals.

"If this is you, you should complete the online form and our teams will work with you to deliver a safe event."

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services at West Northamptonshire Council, added: "We are proud to be working with North Northamptonshire Council through our Event Safety Partnership to launch this new innovative event management process.

"Through creating an easy-to-follow online application process, event organisers can easily notify us of any upcoming events.

"Once the form has been completed, relevant services across the Council and partners can access this information and ensure that organisers have the support they need.

"Our licensing team can ensure that organisers obtain the appropriate licenses, and our health and safety services will ensure events are delivered safely and securely.

"We hope that this process will benefit all future events across the county."

Anyone in Northamptonshire who is delivering an event can notify the Council of their upcoming event by completing the online form. Once the form has been completed, if necessary, members of the Event Safety Partnership will work with you to ensure that you have access to the tools you need to deliver a successful and safe event.

Notification should be given as soon as possible once it has been decided that the event will take place.

To find out more about the Event Management process at North Northamptonshire Council, visit - www.northnorthants.gov.uk/esp

To complete the notification form at West Northamptonshire Council visit - www.westnorthants.gov.uk/esp

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies