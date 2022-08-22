North and West Northamptonshire Councils partner to launch innovative event management process

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 22nd August 2022 09:01

Businesses and residents across the county are now able notify their local Council of an upcoming event via the respective local authority website by completing a short online form.

Once this form has been completed, services across the Councils and partner organisations including Northants Police, will be able to access this and support event organisers to fully understand what they need to do to deliver a safe and secure event.

Cllr David Brackenbury, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for growth and regeneration, said: “I am pleased that we are working alongside colleagues at West Northamptonshire Council to ensure there is a straightforward event system for the whole of Northamptonshire and that the system has now launched.

"With many large-scale events now back on, following coronavirus restrictions, our timing couldn’t be better. I am sure there will be many planning a large-scale event in the future, including firework displays and music festivals.

"If this is you, you should complete the online form and our teams will work with you to deliver a safe event."

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services at West Northamptonshire Council, added: "We are proud to be working with North Northamptonshire Council through our Event Safety Partnership to launch this new innovative event management process.

"Through creating an easy-to-follow online application process, event organisers can easily notify us of any upcoming events.

"Once the form has been completed, relevant services across the Council and partners can access this information and ensure that organisers have the support they need.

"Our licensing team can ensure that organisers obtain the appropriate licenses, and our health and safety services will ensure events are delivered safely and securely.

"We hope that this process will benefit all future events across the county."

Anyone in Northamptonshire who is delivering an event can notify the Council of their upcoming event by completing the online form. Once the form has been completed, if necessary, members of the Event Safety Partnership will work with you to ensure that you have access to the tools you need to deliver a successful and safe event.

Notification should be given as soon as possible once it has been decided that the event will take place.

To find out more about the Event Management process at North Northamptonshire Council, visit - www.northnorthants.gov.uk/esp

To complete the notification form at West Northamptonshire Council visit - www.westnorthants.gov.uk/esp

