Annual Alderton Arts Festival

Author: James Rudd Published: 23rd August 2022 09:12

The 46th annual Alderton Arts Festival takes place Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th September 2022.

Inside Saint Margaret's Church will be an exhibition and sale of over 200 original paintings by local artists, plus unframed paintings and prints.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 one of the organisers said, "This year we have both returning artists and new artists, and the paintings include water colours, slate/resin, oils, acrylic, ink and many more – something to suit everyone!



"This year the festival will consist of an exhibition and sale of over 200 paintings inside Saint Margaret's Church, together with a craft fair, entertainment and other attractions in the churchyard, including an all-day barbecue, real ale tent and arguably the best cakes and savouries in South Northamptonshire!

"Doors open: Saturday from 10.30 a m to 5.00 pm, and on Sunday 10.30 a m to 4.00 pm. Admission is £1 and parking is free.



"Visit www.aldertonartfestival.co.uk or follow us on Facebook or Twitter."

